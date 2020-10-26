Mark Brokaw Directs Ken Urban's DANGER AND OPPORTUNITY for Kane Rep

The online reading featuring Emily Bergl, Kyle Beltran and Ken Barnett and take place on October 28, 2020.

Ken Barnett (Off-Broadway's Too Much Sun, Amazon's Mozart in The Jungle), Kyle Beltran (Broadway's The Cherry Orchard and In the Heights), and Emily Bergl (Dirty John, Shameless) will star in a virtual workshop of Ken Urban's new play Danger and Opportunity on October 28, 2020 as part of Kane Repertory Theatre's New Play Lab. The workshop will be directed by Obie, Drama Desk, and Lucille Lortel winner Mark Brokaw (How I Learned to Drive, Heisenberg) and stage managed by Marci Skolnick (The Book of Will, Public Enemy).

The digital workshop begins at 7:30 PM CT on Youtube and will remain available until November 1st at 7:30 PM CT. A live talkback with playwright Ken Urban, Ken Barnett, Kyle Beltran, Emily Bergl, director Mark Brokaw, and Kane Rep. AD Daniil Krimer will follow the reading. The reading is free with a suggested donation of $25.



About Danger and Opportunity:

Together for a decade, Christian and Edwin are a married gay couple in a rut, when suddenly Christian's unconventional ex-girlfriend re-appears. This unlikely trio finds themselves embarking on an unexpected journey together. A comedy about throuples and life under Trump.

Since late May, Kane Repertory Theatre's New Play Lab has workshopped Sputnik in Suburbia by Adam Kraar, Midwest Porn by Quincy Long, Ghost Story by Lia Romeo, Invasions and Penetrations by Michael Solomonson, The Venetians by Matthew Barbot, Mentors by Kristen Palmer, Vow Keepers by David Valdes, You Were Mine by Rachel Lynett, The Humanities by Zayd Dohrn, Be Mean to Me by Sofya Levitsky-Weitz, Moreno by Pravin Wilkins, and The Broken Hearts of the Corrupted White House by Matthew Paul Olmos, and Young Love and Such Small Hands by Adam Szymkowicz.



Tune in to the reading below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You