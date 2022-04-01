Marc delaCruz, Nasia Thomas & More Featured in New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series

Sign-up for Off-Broadway News & Specials

The 15th season of New York Theatre Barn's award-winning New Works Series continues on Monday, April 11th, 2022 at 7PM ET at Theaterlab (357 W 36th St, NYC). The live and in-person presentation will feature excerpts from the new musicals With(out) Her and Black-Eyed Susan as well as a conversation with the writers. The presentation will also be streamed live and the company will continue to provide ASL interpreters.

With(out) Her has music and lyrics by Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Paradise Square), a book by Eric Holmes (NBC's "Smash", Fly More Than You Fall), and direction by Kate Siahaan-Rigg (Atlantic's 3 Kinds of Exile). With(out) Her follows a mother with memory loss and a song struggling with addiction who embark on a world with(out) each other. The presentation includes performances by Marc delaCruz (Hamilton, If/Then), Rebecca Faulkenberry (Groundhog Day, Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark), Jeigh Madjus (Moulin Rouge!), Jay McKenzie (Paradise Square), Oliver Oguma (American Ballet Theatre, Ballet of the Opéra national du Rhin), Nasia Thomas (Caroline, or Change, The Last Five Years), and co-writer Chilina Kennedy.

Black-Eyed Susan has music and lyrics by Matthew McCollum, a book by McCollum and Crystal Skillman (Mary and Max, Rain and Zoe Save the World), and direction by Jen Wineman (Dog Man: The Musical). Black-Eyed Susan is a turn-of-the-century Romeo and Juliet meets Deadwood-a campfire ghost story about those who inherit broken legacies, those who pass them down, and those stuck in between. The presentation includes performances by Michele Ragusa (Urinetown, Flying Over Sunset), Dan Rosales (Trevor, Spamilton), and Kristin Stokes (The Lightning Thief).

Black-Eyed Susan (formerly known as The Ballad of Brightwater) has been developed through the ASCAP DreamWorks Musical Theatre Workshop, and was a finalist for the Dramatists Guild Fellows Program. With(out) Her (formerly known as Call It Love) was developed through the generous support of Eclipse Theatre Company, Straighten Your Crown Productions, and Sylvia Soyka.

Patrons will need to provide proof of a complete COVID-19 vaccination AND proof of a booster dose (for those eligible in accordance with CDC guidelines), along with a government-issued photo ID. New York Theatre Barn staff and artists are subject to mandatory vaccination and booster policy in addition to testing protocols. Additionally, all audience members must wear a KN95 mask at all times. A limited amount of tickets for the in-person audience are $25, and tickets to live stream the presentation are $15, and can be purchased here. The New Works Series is produced and hosted by Artistic Director Joe Barros and Associate Artistic Director Jen Sandler, and Kimberly Lara is the line producer. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.