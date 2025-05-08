MUSIC AND THEATER INNOVATORS Series is Coming to The Triad Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"Music and Theater Innovators" will be presented at The Triad Theater on Monday, June 16, 2025 - 7:00 - 9:00 pm.

"Music and Theater Innovators" is a new series founded and curated by the former Broadway Performer and Billboard Featured Indie Singer Songwriter Nicola Vazquez. It puts together amazing NYC cutting edge and innovative indie/rock/folk/musical theater composerlyricists who are also performers.

These shows gather 4 such established local powerhouse artists on a single bill performing their material in the round (taking turns while seated on the stage together), often in impromptu collaboration, along with storytelling.

A little bit about the performers/composers/lyricists:

Pop/Rock/Soul with Latin influences meets Musical Theater



Sylvana Joyce

Balkan infused Drama Rock



Acoustic guitar-led folk or piano-driven contemporary musical theatre



Simon Gomez Villegas

Musical theatre meets indie pop meets Shakespeare folk.



