MUSIC AND THEATER INNOVATORS Series is Coming to The Triad Theater

The performance will take place on Monday, June 16, 2025 - 7:00 - 9:00 pm.

By: May. 08, 2025
"Music and Theater Innovators" will be presented at The Triad Theater on Monday, June 16, 2025 - 7:00 - 9:00 pm.

"Music and Theater Innovators" is a new series founded and curated by the former Broadway Performer and Billboard Featured Indie Singer Songwriter Nicola Vazquez. It puts together amazing NYC cutting edge and innovative indie/rock/folk/musical theater composerlyricists who are also performers.

These shows gather 4 such established local powerhouse artists on a single bill performing their material in the round (taking turns while seated on the stage together), often in impromptu collaboration, along with storytelling.

A little bit about the performers/composers/lyricists:

Nicola Vazquez

Pop/Rock/Soul with Latin influences meets Musical Theater
 

Sylvana Joyce

Balkan infused Drama Rock
 

Benjamin Walton

Acoustic guitar-led folk or piano-driven contemporary musical theatre
 

Simon Gomez Villegas

Musical theatre meets indie pop meets Shakespeare folk.
 



