MTC Unveils Latest Recipients of Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Initiative commissions

Manhattan Theatre Club has revealed their latest recipients of the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Initiative commissions for new theatrical works surrounding themes of science, math, and technology. The commissioned writers are Sonali Bhattacharyya, Zachariah Ezer, Beth Hyland, Aurora Real de Asua, and Ruby Thomas.



“We are thrilled to announce our latest class of talented MTC/Sloan-commissioned artists,” said Scott Kaplan, Manhattan Theatre Club’s Director of Play Development. “We are grateful for our more than 20-year partnership with the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, which has helped bring fascinating scientific ideas to theatrical life.”



Through the Sloan Initiative, Manhattan Theatre Club will also present a live reading of excerpts from three MTC/Sloan commissions in progress, followed by a conversation on those plays and their themes. Taking place at New York City Center, Stage II, the December 2nd invited event will feature excerpts from Shayok Misha Chowdhury, Noah Diaz, and Max Posner, with creative direction by Caitlin Sullivan, followed by a panel discussion with the playwrights and scientists moderated by Dr. Ruth Angus, Associate Curator and Professor of Astrophysics at the American Museum of Natural History.



“We are proud to support these new play commissions by five talented playwrights who propose to incorporate scientific themes and characters with originality and insight,“ said Doron Weber, Vice President and Program Director at the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, “The pathbreaking MTC/Sloan partnership of more than two decades has resulted in wonderful plays that have been produced in major theaters around the globe and transformed how we view both science and theater. We are delighted to celebrate this exciting program with an evening of excerpts and discussion.”

