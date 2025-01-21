MEASURE FOR MEASURE to be Presented by Eno River Players in February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Eno River Players will present a new staging of Measure for Measure, William Shakespeare’s most searching exploration of sexual politics and social justice. Directed by Leo Egger, Founding Artistic Director of the Eno River Players, performances will take place at Target Margin Theater’s The Doxsee from February 15 – March 1, 2025, with an opening set for Saturday, February 15. Tickets are now on sale at www.enoriverplayers.org.

Measure for Measure takes place in Vienna, a city beset with brothels and loose morality, that is besieged with a syphilis pandemic. Egger sets his production in the hallway of a small Christian hospital in the late 1980s. A custodian takes on the role of The Duke, who refuses to clean up the city, and quickly spins his fantasy, enlisting those around him—head nurse, resident, chaplain—to fill out the roles. Though the story unfolds in 17th-century Vienna, the theatrical machinery is drawn entirely from the world of the hospital. As the play progresses, the hospital is overwhelmed, though for the staff, the chaos and misery have become routine.

“In Shakespeare’s work, games of pretend are often a source of levity,” says director Egger. “Here, though, we see the toll that fantasies take. This is a story about the Duke—a powerful figure—spinning illusions. For him, these are merely games, but for his subjects, they are devastating. Measure for Measure brims with contradictions and complexities, which is why the themes and structure of the play have been troubling for audiences. It confounds me—and that’s precisely why we’re working on it.”

Target Margin Theater’s Founding Artistic Director David Herskovits said, “Bring on the Eno River Measure! Leo Egger and The Eno River Players make new theater that never fails to startle and entertain; their playful thoughtful work bodes a bright future for American arts, and now I am eager for their turn to Shakespeare’s complicated eternally contemporary Measure for Measure. It will be one of the most exciting events of the spring.”

The 9-member ensemble cast includes Brian Linden*, Alex Roe*, Jennifer Tulchin*, Natasha Partnoy, Isaiah Joseph, Richard Brundage, Annie Saenger, Felix Teich, and Chani Reese. The creative team includes Leo Egger & Claire Kramer (scenic design), Kyle Artone (costume design), Lauren Lee (lighting design), Gabe Whitnack (electrician & sound design), Claire Kramer (props design), Amalia Guimaraes (production stage manager). Lola Kennedy (assistant director), and Nico Taylor & Sam Bezilla (associate producers).

Ten performances of Measure for Measure will take place February 15 – March 1, 2025 at Target Margin Theater’s The Doxsee, located at 232 52nd Street in the Sunset Park section of Brooklyn. Critics are welcome as of Saturday, February 15, which also serves as the official opening.

Performances take place on February 15, 17, 20–22, 27, 28, and March 1 at 7:30pm as well as February 16 and 23 at 3pm. The anticipated running time is 110 minutes, no intermission. Tickets, which are $29 for general admission, $49 for reserved seating, and $100 donation level, can be purchased online.

*These actors are appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association. This production is an Equity approved showcase.



