Louisa Lee Poster To Present SWINGING DOWN TIN PAN ALLEY at Silvana

On Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, Silvana will host an unforgettable concert as Louisa Lee Poster returns for an Encore Performance of "Swinging Down Tin Pan Alley." The show kicks off at 7 PM in the cozy basement of this vibrant Harlem venue, conveniently located just blocks from the iconic Apollo Theatre at 300 W 116th St., at Frederick Douglass Blvd. Admission is free, and guests can enjoy delicious food and beverages with no minimum purchase required.

Louisa will be accompanied by the talented Blue Skies Trio, featuring Marc Diane on guitar and Jon B. Roche on bass, while Michael T. Clarkston serves as the consulting producer.

"Tin Pan Alley," a historic stretch of West 28th Street, is renowned as the birthplace of American popular music, highlighting the remarkable achievements of songwriters and publishers of color. This rich musical legacy paved the way for what would ultimately become the 'Great American Songbook,' showcasing talents like Irving Berlin, Harold Arlen, Duke Ellington, George Gershwin, and many more.

Brooklyn native Louisa Lee Poster defies age by living her dreams and reshaping the narrative of retirement. "I am happily living my dream singing and performing the wonderful songs of Tin Pan Alley, the songs I grew up hearing my father sing and my mother play on the piano," Louisa shared.

After retiring, Louisa moved to Manhattan, where she discovered her passion for cabaret at the famed "Don't Tell Mama." She honed her craft through private lessons and performance workshops, quickly becoming a familiar face at piano bars around town. Her cabaret show, "Flash, Bam, Alacazam," paid tribute to the original blonde bombshell, Betty Hutton. A pivotal moment came when a friend encouraged her to perform with the renowned Rick Bogart Trio, leading to her first CD, "Louisa Lee Poster, Live at The Sidewalk Cafe," which has received rave reviews in Cabaret Scenes Magazine and is available online. Today, Louisa performs regularly with Rick Bogart and his band every Saturday night at the popular French restaurant Le Rivage and every Sunday at Tio Pepe, a beloved West Village institution since 1970.

Whether you're a seasoned jazz lover or discovering the genre for the first time, this concert promises to inspire and entertain music enthusiasts of all ages. Don't miss the chance to experience the extraordinary talent of Louisa Lee Poster and indulge in a night of soul-stirring music.

About Louisa Lee Poster:

Louisa is currently enjoying her second career as an entertainer, performing at various venues throughout New York, including Essex House, Caffeine Underground, and 53 Above. She has released two CDs: "Louisa Lee Poster Live at The Sidewalk Café," which has garnered acclaim in Cabaret Scenes Magazine, and her second album, "Steppin' Out In High Heels," available on Amazon Music.

About Silvana:

Silvana is a café boutique offering a diverse selection of local and global goods. The café features a full menu of Middle Eastern dishes, organic coffee and tea, as well as a variety of wines and beers. Guests can relax at communal-style wooden tables, surrounded by a vibrant mix of families, students, and locals enjoying the free Wi-Fi. The intimate speakeasy vibe in downstairs enhances the experience, where music lovers can appreciate world-class acts and dance the night away to the sounds of a DJ. The cabaret-style tables near the stage are adorned with photos that evoke the essence of a Middle Eastern market, while Moroccan-style tray tables in the back create a cozy atmosphere for sharing plates and drinks with friends or new acquaintances.

