Lou Wall Brings BREAKING THE FIFTH WALL to SoHo Playhouse This September

This September, award-winning comedian and viral sensation Lou Wall will bring their new show, Breaking the Fifth Wall, to New York City for a limited three-week engagement. Breaking the Fifth Wall is a comedy about lying, the internet, and mental breakdowns: a forensic and frankly ludicrous deep dive into the space where real-life and stand-up comedy collide.

Directed by Zoë Coombs Marr, and presented by Mike & Carlee Productions (Broadway’s Oh, Mary!, Josh Sharp’s ta-da!, Rachel Bloom’s Death, Let Me Do My Show) and Token Events, performances begin September 17 in New York City, following a run in Edinburgh, and sold-out performances across Wall’s native Australia.

Breaking the Fifth Wall will play a limited three-week engagement at the SoHo Playhouse (15 Vandam Street) beginning Wednesday, September 17, 2025, with performances set through Sunday, October 5, 2025. Tickets, beginning at $30, are available now online. The performance schedule for Breaking the Fifth Wall is Wednesday - Saturday at 9PM and Sunday at 7PM. Run time is approx. 60 minutes with no intermission.

When Lou Wall’s appearance on the Melbourne Comedy Festival Gala went globally viral, their set (a story about trying to sell a bed frame on Facebook Marketplace) was viewed over 50 million times in 48 hours, leaving thousands of commenters and everyone who’s seen the piece live demanding to know one thing … is the story true? In Breaking the Fifth Wall, Wall presents the sequel to their infamous bed saga and finally answers all the burning questions.

But can you trust their answer is honest? We know that comedians often stretch the truth for a good story, but where does exaggerating end and lying begin? In an era where a comic’s currency is their authenticity, is lying in pursuit of a punchline ethically righteous? Can we trust comedians to handle the truth, and did that Facebook bed story actually happen? Let’s find out.