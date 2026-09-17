Lola Tung and Daniel Bravo Hernández Will Lead SANCTUARY CITY Benefit Reading
The reading will be directed by Caitlin Sullivan and benefit the immigrant rights organization RAICES.
A one-night-only benefit reading will take place for Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok's SANCTUARY CITY starring Lola Tung (The Summer I Turned Pretty, Hadestown) and Daniel Bravo Hernández (Romeo and Juliet). The October 9 reading, to be directed by Caitlin Sullivan, will benefit RAICES, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that promotes migrant justice for immigrant, refugee, and asylum-seeking people and families. The reading will be performed at New York Theatre Workshop, the original producer of the premiere production in 2020.
SANCTUARY CITY takes place in a post-9/11 Newark, NJ, where two teenagers who were brought to the United States as children become one another's sanctuaries. When G becomes naturalized, she and B hatch a plan to marry so that he may legally remain in the country and pursue the future he imagines for his life. But as time hurtles on and complications mount, the young friends find that this act challenges and fractures the closest relationship either has ever had.
Proceeds from the evening will benefit RAICES, supporting their legal and social services work and cultivating welcoming communities that uphold collective democratic freedom.
“I'm beyond thrilled to be sharing Sanctuary City in NYC again, home to so many souls who daily live the experiences of these characters -- and far, far beyond,” said Playwright Martyna Majok. She continued, “I'm exceedingly proud to be coming together in support and admiration of RAICES, one of our most vital national organizations, fighting for the American ideals of life, liberty, and justice for all by defending immigrants' rights. Their work is essential always, but especially at this crucial time. This play is a love letter to friendship and ambition despite the odds, and the working class immigrant's dream of a full, expansive life in their own homes.”
“Because stories change the world, we're bringing Sanctuary City back, at a time when change is desperately needed. Sanctuary City reflects our reality, and wedges open a window view of what can be. Artists are standing up. Audiences are standing up. Service organizations defending immigrant rights are standing up. Together, through imagination, creativity, and collective action, we rise,” said Level Forward.
About Lola Tung
Lola Tung has quickly emerged as one of Hollywood's most exciting and sought-after rising stars, captivating global audiences with her breakout, star-making performance as Belly in the cultural phenomenon The Summer I Turned Pretty. Following the series' extraordinary success, Tung recently wrapped production on the highly anticipated feature film continuation, which will bring the beloved story to its conclusion.
Most recently, Tung starred opposite Lili Reinhart in the film Forbidden Fruits and appeared in Chasing Summer, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Josephine Decker, which premiered to rave reviews at the Sundance Film Festival. She also recently completed production on The Young People for NEON, directed by Osgood Perkins and co-starring Nicole Kidman and Nico Parker. Tung is currently filming Halina Reijn's upcoming A24 film Please, where she joins Gracie Abrams and Connor Storrie.
Beyond the screen, Tung made her celebrated Broadway debut as Eurydice in the Tony Award-winning musical Hadestown, further establishing herself as a dynamic and versatile performer.
A native New Yorker, Tung graduated from Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts and studied acting at Carnegie Mellon University's prestigious School of Drama.
About Daniel Bravo Hernández
Daniel Bravo Hernández is a NYC actor born and raised. As a son of Mexican-Dominican parents he is thrilled to be doing a reading of Sanctuary City for RAICES. Credits include, Broadway: Romeo + Juliet (2024). Off-Broadway: Much Ado about Nothing (The Public Theater's Mobile Unit). World premiere of Spread (INTAR). Romeo and Juliet (Shakespeare in the Park). He'd like to thank The Stars of Tomorrow Project, mentor/friend Brian D. Hills, Clara Bello, Lucia Rogerson, HCKR, and his family. Sobre todo gracias a Dios.
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