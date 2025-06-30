Liz Coin to Bring LIZZY SUNSHINE to NYC's Soho Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fresh from the success of her sold-out 2024 US tour, comedian Liz Coin will bring her joy-drenched comedy hour "Lizzy Sunshine" to NYC's legendary Soho Playhouse from July 10-12. In "Lizzy Sunshine" Coin channels her inner child as she carries a would-be-double-act, alone. Will her stormy show partner come this time? This show-within-a-show ends in a pang, revealing the farcical fate of addiction's little sister.

The pre-Edinburgh Fringe Festival run of this show-within-a-show is filled with absurd characters, audience interaction, big feelings, and surprises under each seat. It's like "Glee" unwilling to admit it's "Baby Reindeer."

Each performance features acts from Edinburgh Festival Fringe-bound performers:

July 10 - CHIMP COCKTAIL's Sketch Comedy

July 11 - Britt Miggs (NY Comedy Fest "Creator to Watch," Reductress) presents bits from her show, DOLPHIN MODE!

July 12 - Douglas Widick (North Coast) musical comedian performing songs from his show, PAPERCLIP!

"This show is inspired by the families of addicts - the support system and the shrapnel," says Coin. "Being the little sister of addiction turned me into Lizzy Sunshine - a clown, a cheerleader, a hope-filled hype woman. Loving someone with addiction feels like being cast in a show you did not audition for and cannot get out of."

