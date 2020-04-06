LIVING ROOM CONCERTS
Living Room Concerts: Evan Ruggiero Sings BABY!

Broadway is temporarily on hiatus, and we know everyone at BroadwayWorld working from home is feeling the effects of not getting our regular fix.

We're partnering with some incredible Broadway performers to launch a series of Living Room Concerts - performances direct to you from the living rooms of Broadway performers!

For today's performance we've got Evan Ruggiero! Check out his performance below!

If you like this video, consider making a donation to The Actors Fund who provide emergency financial assistance to entertainment professionals in need, or Broadway Cares who's Broadway Backwards fundraiser was cancelled.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



