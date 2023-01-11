Listen: TAKE A BOW Launches Season 4 With Guest Elizabeth Teeter

Broadway's Eli Tokash, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, have released this week's episode of TAKE A BOW. The podcast explores what it is like to be a teenager in the entertainment business, and seeks advice from veteran performers.

After a successful season 3 full of interviews, opening night, behind the scenes, expanding to youtube, and more, Take A Bow has officially launched Season 4. The first episode of Season 4 launched with guest Elizabeth Teeter (Beetlejuice).

Fresh off her final bow in BEETLEJUICE the Musical, Elizabeth Teeter is welcomed back on the podcast, as she was able to Take A Bow ahead of the show's final week on Broadway. This episode focuses on Elizabeth's roller coaster journey with the show, stepping into the role of Lydia Deetz, the lessons she's learned from the cast, and so much more!Perhaps, the most interesting story in the episode is Teeter explaining how she has grown as a person and a performer during her time with her counterpart Lydia Deetz. Learn how her perception of the role has shifted during this process as Teeter describes as she pays "gratitude" to her co-star Alex Brightman for assisting in her growth. And of course, on the Take A Bow podcast it was only fitting they discuss the viral sensation Teeter's and Brightman's bows took on. Tune in to hear her favorite bow and how they came up with all their creative ideas. Missing Beetlejuice already? We found your fix. Just say it three times in a row! Curtain up, Elizabeth Teeter!

Take A Bow is a weekly release of insightful conversations with guests from all aspects of the theatre and entertainment world hosted by two of the most successful teens on Broadway. Eli Tokash allows listeners to hear what it's like behind the curtains of Broadway. You will hear from casting directors, stage managers, directors, musicians, crew members, child guardians, producers, actors, and more.

Select Take A Bow star-studded guest lineup includes, Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara, Beanie Feldstein, Will Swenson, Andrew Barth Feldman, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Analise Scarpaci, Bowen Yang, Carolee Carmello, Diane Paulus, Gabriella Pizzolo, Iain Armitage, Jared Grimes, James Monroe Iglehart, Joe Serafini, Joshua Colley, Kathryn Gallagher, Larry Saperstein, Laura Bell Bundy, Lena Hall, Patrick Page, Presley Ryan, Rachel Bay Jones, Taylor Trensch, Telly Leung, Tony Yazbec, Cody Renard Richard, Ken Davenport, Patrick Goodwin.