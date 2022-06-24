Listen: Play On Podcasts Releases TWELFTH NIGHT Starring Amy Brenneman and Tramell Tillman

Building upon Play On Shakespeare's mission to enhance the understanding of Shakespeare's plays in performance, Play On Podcasts bring timeless tales directly to modern audiences. Following the success of Macbeth, Pericles, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Coriolanus, and King Lear, the series - presented by Next Chapter Podcasts in partnership with Play On Shakespeare - continues today with the release of Alison Carey's Twelfth Night. Twelfth Night features Amy Brenneman (NYPD Blue; Judging Amy; Private Practice; The Leftovers) and Tramell Tillman (Severance) among myriad other established actors. View the full cast and crew for Twelfth Night here.

Listen below:

"Alison Carey conjured the comedic spirit of Shakespeare in her translation of Twelfth Night. She knows how to tell a joke. Listen for one of my favorite linguistic inventions: 'druncle,' which Alison coined to describe the drunkard Uncle Toby. And there are many more of these clever puns sprinkled throughout. Enjoy!" says Lue Douthit, President / Creative Director of Play On Shakespeare.

"We are overjoyed to present our next Play On Podcast series, Twelfth Night, starring Amy Brenneman and directed by Christopher Liam Moore. Hear how Alison Carey's luminous translation heightens the poignancy in Shakespeare's story of love, loss, reunion and forgiveness in this production, which is set in a Hamptons-esque Ilyria during the golden age of radio," says Executive Producer, Michael Goodfriend.

With lead investment from the Hitz Foundation, which funds the Play On project and has commissioned this podcast series, Next Chapter Podcasts continues to adapt and produce the modernized Shakespearean scripts for multi-part audio presentations featuring the talents of extraordinary stage performers, directors and designers. It's a Shakespearean audio adventure.

Previous titles included Macbeth (starring RuPaul's Drag Race stars Manila Luzon, Monet X Change and Peppermint); Pericles (starring the legendary Keith David); A Midsummer Night's Dream (starring acclaimed actors Daisuke Tsuji, Amari Cheatom and Alexandra Henrikson); Coriolanus (with a cast comprised entirely of nonbinary and women-identifying actors); and King Lear (starring the legendary Keith David).