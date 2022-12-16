Lineup Announced for 17th Annual FRIGID Fringe Festival

FRIGID New York has announced the lineup of performances for their 17th Annual FRIGID Fringe Festival at The Kraine Theater (85 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003) and UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009), February 15-March 5, 2023. Most performances will also be available to livestream from home.

The FRIGID Fringe Festival is an open and unjuried theater festival that gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID is here to chill out the New York independent theater scene's ideas of what a theater festival can be!

@make_us_scream

Written by Elisabeth Yancey, Courtney Stennett & Kasey Connolly

Presented by 3 of Cups - Brooklyn, NY

These women would do anything for their following, but what happens when it gets too close? Three women have captivated their fan base by telling scary stories, but tonight they find themselves living in one.

A Scar is Born

Written & Performed by Lorelei Zarifian - Melbourne, FL

A Scar is Born is the humorous story of one misfit's hopeful audition. She reviews for the casting director important moments of her life and her journey from France to America. In the face of rejection, she never gives up her passion for performing the music of words and language. A cycle of songs recounting life in Marseille, Paris, New York and Florida, intertwined with sketches about the absurdity of modern existence.

As I Eat the World

Written by Luis Roberto Herrera - Sunrise, FL

A Latine man confronts his mental health and eating disorders by attempting to eat THE WORLD.

As You Will

Presented by Conor Mullen - New York, NY

Friends, foes, fools! Do you ever bemoan the fact that the 884,647 words William Shakespeare wrote have been performed already? Do you yearn for the experience of seeing the Bard's works for the first time? Then celebrate the glad tidings of As You Will and our unscripted Shakespeare show! These Shakespearean scholars are here to present all the monumental works the immortal Bard would’ve written if he hadn’t gone and died. Armed with a title given by the audience, the players of As You Will bring a Shakespearean comedy to life complete with Shakspeare's themes, language, poetic verse, and some scholarly footnotes thrown in for good measure. As You Will has performed such classics as “The Eight Merry Spiders,” “That Doth Not Go There,” “1601: A Space Odyssey,” and, though those shows will never be seen again, there’s always a Shakespearean world premiere in our makeshift Globe Theatre at UNDER St. Marks.

Cold Feet: A Comedy Extravaganza

Presented by Ricardo Valdes - Miami, FL

Need a laugh? This comedy showcase includes music, comedy and a strong fear of commitment. Multiple comics from far away places will dazzle and delight the senses while trying to work through intense psychological traumas. HAHA did I say traumas? I mean intensely humorous pajamas! They wear pajamas on stage! (note: comics have since stopped wearing pajamas.)

Death of a Salesman: A New Play

Written by Austen Halpern-Graser - Brooklyn, NY

Death of Salesman: A New Play is about death, sales, men, but most importantly, it is a 100 percent brand new baby (Sunglasses Emoji). Watch in awe as the nation's two brightest entrepreneurs hustle, grind, backstab, and sacrifice everything they have to bring their vision to life (the vision is eco-friendly tennis balls).

Eleanor's Story: An American Girl In Hitler's Germany

Written & Performed by Ingrid Garner - Fullerton, CA

Eleanor Ramrath Garner's acclaimed memoir, detailing her youth as a U.S. citizen trapped in Nazi Berlin during WWII, has been adapted by granddaughter Ingrid Garner into an internationally award-winning performance. Eleanor's Story traces 9-year-old Eleanor's path from America to Germany, where her family moves in pursuit of work during the Depression. But when war breaks out as they are crossing the Atlantic, returning home becomes impossible. While desperate for Allied victory, Eleanor's family must endure Allied bombings, hunger, gestapo threats, and finally, the horrors of Russian occupation. This true story, with its themes of social and political turmoil, is strikingly relevant almost 80 years later. Ingrid Garner delivers an intimate and universal account of women and children in wartime. What unfolds is a child's odyssey of survival as she struggles to maintain stability, hope, and identity in a world of terror and contrasts.

Emil Amok: Lost NPR Host Found Under St. Marks, and other stories ($15.87 Filipino; Married to PETA; Am Ok; Transdad; and Affirmative Action?)

Written and Performed by Emil Guillermo - Ripon, CA

Emil Amok is a Filipino American with white privilege, white voice privilege. He sounded white enough to host "All Things Considered." Now he considers all he would have said on race and culture had he not been riffed by the pre-woke. Stories on $15.87 Filipinos, affirmative action, being married to PETA, and meditation. A storytelling, standup, solo lumpia fest from the guy at lumpiaking.com

The GynoKid

Written & Performed by Claire Ayoub

Presented by Try Anyway Productions - New Canaan, CT

When you grow up as the child of small-town gynecologists, you either go into therapy or comedy. Lucky for you, Claire Ayoub did both! Join her on a journey of adolescent cringe, laugh-out-loud true encounters with her parents' patients in the wild, and a love letter to the two biggest weirdos she knows.

Harmony Hall

Written by Duncan Pflaster

Presented by Cross-Eyed Bear Productions - Queens, NY

A monk who has been banished to a remote monastery on an island off the coast of Italy for the past twenty years finds his world shaken when a sexy young poet with amnesia washes up on his shores during a storm, making him question whether his duty should be to his vocation or to himself.

How to Be an Ethical Slut

Written & Performed by Brooke McCarthy - Matthews, NC

Experience the ride of your life as an unethical slut penetrates lies, STDs, triads, orgies, and love in her musical journey to becoming an Ethical Slut. Don't miss this award-winning original one-woman cabaret-comedy show by and starring Brooke McCarthy.

In the Beginning

Written & Performed by CB Goodman

Presented by Grackle Jack Productions - Austin, TX

In The Beginning is a wild one-woman comedy that uses inflatable puppets, dance, and joyful mischief to reimagine the Genesis story from a totally new perspective. One free from shame, rejection, and labels. In this Garden of Eden, Not Eve, a person who was left out of the Bible, presents to the audience the archetypal female roles of Eve, Mary Magdalen, Joan of Arc, and characters from the film Showgirls, and offers them up for high-spirited and critical contemplation. Adam floats by, the fruit isn't what you think, and a sheep proves that labels create limits. Using humor, non-traditional storytelling structures, and pool party disco aesthetic, In The Beginning invites the audience to imagine the possibilities of their own Genesis and to reclaim their beginnings alongside each other.

Kingfish

Written by Lane McLeod Jackson

Presented by Noir Theatre - Bayonne, NJ

J.J. Williams is the best Bass Fisherman the game has ever seen. So, he knows, better than most, that anyone might be your partner in a mixed tournament. But even so, this rude, ignorant jerk who eats, complains, and does no fishing is about to awaken J.J. 's famous temper. Till the stranger reveals his horns, cloven hooves, and identity. Old Scratch, A.K.A the devil, is itching for another soul to add to his mason jar collection. A contest atop the water will begin as J.J. realizes eternity might be only a few hours away.

Lightweight

Written & Performed by Amie Enriquez - Valley Village, CA

The true story of a complicated young woman who struggles to survive a year-long stay in a 28-day addiction treatment center to overcome anorexia whilst attempting to maintain a debilitatingly positive attitude in post 9/11 New York City.

Meaningless

Written & Performed by Rodney Brazil

Presented by Next Stage - Oklahoma City, OK

How do we find meaning in an upside-down world? What actions should we take? Do our efforts even matter? Meaningless presents the unedited, uncensored, ancient book of Ecclesiastes in a one-act, one-person performance by Rodney Brazil packed with timeless riddles and timely wisdom. From wine to wealth, concubines to snake charming, Meaningless examines the meaning of everything under the sun. This modern presentation of a 2,000-year-old meditation on the human experience weaves the universal themes of wisdom, foolishness, pleasure, and suffering into an unforgettable live performance that is at once funny, pensive, and tragic.

The Parentheses

Written by Marissa Fleming - New York, NY

Sometimes we're looking for an explanation, tacking on afterthought, enriching what is already complete with a pair of rounded brackets. The Parentheses is a play about two women reconnecting and re-examining their relationship to one another. Already wholly complete and complex on their own, they look to explain, to explore, and to experience one evening together in an attempt to understand what they really mean to themselves and to each other.

Pretty Beast

Written by Kazu Kusano - Los Angeles, CA

When schizophrenia and alcoholism collide in one Japanese family, comedy becomes her superpower--and a ticket to freedom. Award-winning comedian Kazu Kusano takes audiences on a rebellious comedic journey deftly navigating mental illness, sexism, and love. With storytelling as raw as it is inspiring, Kazu celebrates overcoming obstacles that stand in the way of your dreams.

The Rise and Rise of Marianne Williamsons

Written by Matthew Antoci - New York, NY

The Rise and Rise of Marianne Williamsons is a mixed-media drag spectacle that imagines what it would look like if the rich had to pay their debts. Both an homage to and send-up to philanthropy and the Upper East Side lady, this incredibly loose adaptation of Timon of Athens casts Marianne Williamson as hostess of the biggest flop parade ever seen on Park Avenue.

Running Scared

Written & Performed by Bryan Berlin - Brooklyn, NY

Bryan always hated running, but it kept finding ways into his life. Join Bryan as he takes you through the ups and downs with running and how it's shaped his work, community, and love life.

Sadec 1965: A Love Story

Written & Performed by Flora Le

Presented by From Ego to Soul - Washington, DC

Sadec 1965 is a powerful storytelling show about Flora's solo motorcycle trip across Vietnam where she makes sense of her difficult relationship with her estranged Vietnamese father. A riveting performance best described as "Motorcycle Diaries" meets "Eat, Pray, Love" set in Vietnam.

Swinging on the Seine

Written & Performed by D'yan Forest - New York, NY

Comedienne and cabaret artist D'yan Forest has always been ahead of her time. In 1963 she moved to Paris as a young, innocent, recently divorced Bostonian looking to make it big in the Parisian cabaret scene. Immersing herself in the glitz, glamour, and scandalous nightlife of the era, the naive D'yan was transported from a sheltered suburban existence to a life filled with underground sex clubs and the swinger's scene. A coming of age story like you have never seen it. The audacious D'yan just turned 88 and she's still going strong. Come celebrate life, love, and the city of Paris with her!

Syncope

Written & Performed by Will Clegg

Presented by Pale Girl Productions - Jersey City, NJ

Join celebrated storyteller Will Clegg on his lifelong journey with marijuana and panic disorder! Hijinks ensue!

Thank U, Ex

Written by Kelly Taylor & Melly Magrath

Presented by Mad Butterfly Creative - Toronto, Ontario

Thank u,ex is a coming of age story about a young girl's journey through her love life. Bringing you 90's nostalgia forms of heartbreak, loss, love and of course the teenage mutant ninja turtles' delicacy, pizza! Join Violet as she exams her past relationships, kicks her exes to the curb and finds her way to self discovery

FRIGID New York's mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, or style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. www.frigid.nyc