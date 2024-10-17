Lincoln Center's Open House Returns to David Geffen Hall for Third Year

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Sunday, October 27, Lincoln Center’s third annual Open House will welcome kids, teens, and families for a day of interactive performances, workshops, art-making, installations, and more, entirely for free.

Starting at 11:00am, the day-long event invites New Yorkers to experience the arts up close on Josie Robertson Plaza and throughout David Geffen Hall. Kids, families, and all attendees are encouraged to dress in Halloween costumes.

Highlights include:

New York Times bestselling children's author and illustrator Mo Willems leads a participatory concert with musicians of the New York Philharmonic

Electric Root presents excerpts of The Sound of (Black) Music, a reimagining of beloved musical classics through a joyful, Afrofuturistic lens

Participatory parades across the plaza featuring 50 giant puppets designed by Puppets of Pittsburgh

A performance from singer-songwriter Toshi Reagon her band BIGLovely, and her Songs of the Living Community Choir

Parallels—an AI installation on Josie Robertson Plaza that transports visitors to other worlds with changing landscapes on a giant LED wall (by artists Marc Da Costa and Matthew Niederhauser)

WeBop jam sessions with Jazz at Lincoln Center; Motion Sensor Dance Parties with musician LaFrae Sci; Costume-making stations with designer DeShon Elem; and crafts, workshops, and more from Lincoln Center teaching artists

An Instrument Tryout with teaching artists from the New York Philharmonic, where kids and families are welcome for hands-on exploration of instruments used by the orchestra

Building on the success of the previous two years, Lincoln Center welcomes thousands of New Yorkers to experience David Geffen Hall, showcasing the versatility of the space with simultaneous events available in every corner.

Lincoln Center’s Open House runs from 11:00am-8:00pm and is General Admission, first-come first-served. Families are welcome to drop-in throughout the day and stay as long as they’d like.

All Open House events in the Wu Tsai Theater will be Relaxed Performances, open to all, but designed for people with autism, sensory and communication disorders or learning disabilities.

All activities are located on accessible routes and have accessible seating and restrooms available. FM assistive listening devices and loop receivers are available. Live captioning is available on personal devices by scanning a QR code for events in the Wu Tsai Theater. Noise-reducing headphones, fidgets, and sensory items will be available.

To learn more about our accessibility practices, click HERE. If you require any additional accommodations, please contact access@lincolncenter.org or 212-875-5375.

