Lincoln Center's Open House Returns to David Geffen Hall for Third Year

The event is on Sunday, October 27.
On Sunday, October 27, Lincoln Center’s third annual Open House will welcome kids, teens, and families for a day of interactive performances, workshops, art-making, installations, and more, entirely for free.
Starting at 11:00am, the day-long event invites New Yorkers to experience the arts up close on Josie Robertson Plaza and throughout David Geffen Hall. Kids, families, and all attendees are encouraged to dress in Halloween costumes.
Building on the success of the previous two years, Lincoln Center welcomes thousands of New Yorkers to experience David Geffen Hall, showcasing the versatility of the space with simultaneous events available in every corner.
Lincoln Center’s Open House runs from 11:00am-8:00pm and is General Admission, first-come first-served. Families are welcome to drop-in throughout the day and stay as long as they’d like.
All Open House events in the Wu Tsai Theater will be Relaxed Performances, open to all, but designed for people with autism, sensory and communication disorders or learning disabilities.
All activities are located on accessible routes and have accessible seating and restrooms available. FM assistive listening devices and loop receivers are available. Live captioning is available on personal devices by scanning a QR code for events in the Wu Tsai Theater. Noise-reducing headphones, fidgets, and sensory items will be available.
To learn more about our accessibility practices, click HERE. If you require any additional accommodations, please contact access@lincolncenter.org or 212-875-5375.
Videos