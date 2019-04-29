Lightning Rod Special Adds Extra Performance To THE APPOINTMENT At Next Door At NYTW

Due to popular demand, Lightning Rod Special (LRS) creator of the Obie-Award winning Underground Railroad Game, will add one additional performance to the sold-out run of their newest critically-acclaimed work, The Appointment. The additional performance will take place on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 3pm; the final performance will take place on May 4, 2019 at 7:30pm.

Part of Next Door at NYTW, performances began at the Fourth Street Theatre (83 E 4th St) on April 18, 2018 with an opening night on April 20. Tickets are on sale at nytw.org.

Co-created by Lead Artist Alice Yorke with Lead Writers Scott R. Sheppard, director Eva Steinmetz, composer Alex Bechtel, and ensemble members Katie Gould, Jaime Maseda, Lee Minora, Brett Ashley Robinson, and Brenson Thomas, The Appointment examines the misogyny, hypocrisy, and absurdity of the contemporary abortion debate in America.

Directed by Eva Steinmetz with original music by Alex Bechtel, and music direction by Amanda Morton (KPOP), The Appointment unpacks the economic, societal, and political systems that disempower groups of people from making informed reproductive decisions. The Appointment is performed by Alex Bechtel, Katie Gould, Lee Minora, Brett Ashley Robinson, Scott R. Sheppard, Brenson Thomas, and Alice Yorke.

The Appointment features production design by Oona Curley (Underground Railroad Game), lighting design by Masha Tsimring, costume design by Jill Keys, sound design by Liz Atkinson, and choreography by Melanie Cotton. Meredith Sonnen serves as co-creative producer, with additional creation by nicHi Douglas, Jenson Titus Lavallee, and Mason Rosenthal.

General admission tickets for The Appointment are $25 and reserved tickets are $40. Tickets for Next Door at NYTW are available online at NYTW.org, by phone at 212-460-5475, or in-person at the NYTW Box Office. Standard ticketing fees apply.

The performance schedule for The Appointment is as follows: Monday, April 29 at 7pm; Tuesday, April 30 at 7:30pm; Wednesday, May 1 at 7:30 pm; Thursday, May 2 at 8pm; Friday, May 3 at 7:30pm; Saturday, May 4 at 3:00pm; Saturday, May 4 at 7:30pm.





