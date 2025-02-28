Lesli Margherita, Jinkx Monsoon and More to Join BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation has added talent who will perform in the star-studded lineup for the 15th annual Broadway Belts for PFF!, on Monday, March 10, at SONY Hall in New York City.

Hosted by Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award recipient Julie Halston, the event raises funds and awareness for the 250,000 Americans living with pulmonary fibrosis, a progressive lung disease with no known cure.

This year’s cast features: Robert Creighton (Frozen, Cagney, The Lion King) and special appearance by RJ Creighton, Lesli Margherita (Gypsy, Matilda the Musical, Zorro [Laurence Olivier Award]), Bryonha Marie (Our Town, The Book of Mormon, Prince of Broadway), Bonnie Milligan (Kimberly Akimbo [Tony Award], Titanic, Head Over Heels)

Jinkx Monsoon (Pirates! The Penzance Musical, Chicago, Little Shop of Horrors, Doctor Who, RuPaul’s Drag Race), Adi Roy (Aladdin, Jagged Little Pill), Ephraim Sykes (Hamilton, Ain’t Too Proud [Tony Nominee], Hairspray Live!)

The evening includes a cocktail reception, a three-course seated dinner, and a lively after-party. Pulmonary fibrosis advocates and Broadway aficionados are invited to watch the complimentary livestream at BroadwayBeltsforPFF.org. Pre-registration is required.

This year’s Ralph Howard Legacy Award will honor Todd Tullis, a dedicated advocate who lost his mother to PF and has been instrumental in rallying support for the cause.

“Pulmonary fibrosis is a disease that literally takes your breath away, and we will never stop fighting for a cure,” said Halston. “The generosity of the Broadway community has helped us raise nearly $4 million, providing hope and support to those affected.”

