Lena Hall, Orfeh, And Brian Logan Dales to Join EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL This Week

Performances run Mon-Sat 7PM thru Nov 1st at The Asylum NYC.

By: Oct. 03, 2025
Lena Hall, Orfeh, And Brian Logan Dales to Join EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL This Week
Exorcistic: The Rock Musical Off-Broadway has revealed this week's guest divas: Tony Award-winner Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Snowpiercer), Tony Award nominee Orfeh (Legally Blonde: The Musical, Pretty Woman), and Brian Logan Dales, lead vocalist of the acclaimed pop-rock band The Summer Set.

Known for its ever-changing lineup of powerhouse celebrity performers, Exorcistic delivers a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience with every performance. This week promises to be one of the most unforgettable yet-blending Hall's raw rock intensity, Orfeh's powerhouse vocals, and Dales' dynamic energy into the show's riotous mix of parody, horror, and hard rock spectacle.

And that's not all-audiences will be treated to extra-special surprise Guest Divas, whose identities will remain under wraps until the curtain rises. To find out who it is, you'll just have to be there.

Exorcistic: The Rock Musical follows a scrappy theater company attempting to stage a parody of The Exorcist, only to find themselves battling real demons-both onstage and off. With a rotating roster of celebrity guests and a relentless rock score, every night becomes a new exorcism of laughter, music, and mayhem. Performances run Mon-Sat 7PM thru Nov 1st at The Asylum NYC.

Diva Schedule

Mon 10/6- Brian Logan Dales

Tues 10/7- Orfeh

Weds 10/8- Lena Hall

Thurs 10/9- Lena Hall

Fri 10/10- Extra Special Diva

Sat 10/11- Another Extra Special Diva



