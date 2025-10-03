Lena Hall, Orfeh, And Brian Logan Dales to Join EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Exorcistic: The Rock Musical Off-Broadway has revealed this week's guest divas: Tony Award-winner Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Snowpiercer), Tony Award nominee Orfeh (Legally Blonde: The Musical, Pretty Woman), and Brian Logan Dales, lead vocalist of the acclaimed pop-rock band The Summer Set.

Known for its ever-changing lineup of powerhouse celebrity performers, Exorcistic delivers a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience with every performance. This week promises to be one of the most unforgettable yet-blending Hall's raw rock intensity, Orfeh's powerhouse vocals, and Dales' dynamic energy into the show's riotous mix of parody, horror, and hard rock spectacle.

And that's not all-audiences will be treated to extra-special surprise Guest Divas, whose identities will remain under wraps until the curtain rises. To find out who it is, you'll just have to be there.

Exorcistic: The Rock Musical follows a scrappy theater company attempting to stage a parody of The Exorcist, only to find themselves battling real demons-both onstage and off. With a rotating roster of celebrity guests and a relentless rock score, every night becomes a new exorcism of laughter, music, and mayhem. Performances run Mon-Sat 7PM thru Nov 1st at The Asylum NYC.

Diva Schedule

Mon 10/6- Brian Logan Dales

Tues 10/7- Orfeh

Weds 10/8- Lena Hall

Thurs 10/9- Lena Hall

Fri 10/10- Extra Special Diva

Sat 10/11- Another Extra Special Diva