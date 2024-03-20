Len Cariou in TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE Extends at Sea Dog Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The award-winning Sea Dog Theater has announced a three-week extension, April 1 - 20, 2024, for Mitch Albom’s Tuesdays with Morrie, by Jeffrey Hatcher and Mitch Albom, based on the book by Mitch Albom.



Tuesdays with Morrie stars Tony Award winner and Emmy nominee Len Cariou (Sweeney Todd original cast, CBS’s “Blue Bloods”) and three-time NYIT “Best Actor” nominee Chris Domig, and is directed by Erwin Maas (New York Times Critic’s Pick for Poison and A Kid Like Rishi).



Performances take place at St. George’s Episcopal Church, located at 209 East 16th Street in New York City.



Tuesdays with Morrie is the humorous and poignant story of career-obsessed journalist Mitch Albom, who sixteen years after graduation serendipitously learns that his former sociology professor Morrie is battling Lou Gehrig’s Disease. What starts as a simple visit, turns into a weekly pilgrimage and the last class in the meaning of life.



Sea Dog Theater Artistic Director Chris Domig says, “Sea Dog Theater is thrilled by the overwhelming response to our sold-out run of Tuesdays with Morrie. We are excited to announce a 3-week extension at the historic St. George’s Chapel in Gramercy. It has been a two-year journey to bring this play to the stage and we are grateful to all who have supported and encouraged us along the way. Mitch Albom’s story is universal and particular, timeless and rooted in the present. It raises questions no one can escape, yet few dare to ask. Tuesdays with Morrie challenges us to consider how to live a meaningful life and who shapes our search to become more fully human. As a company dedicated to telling stories of alienation and reconciliation, we are honored to continue a production that so beautifully aligns with our mission.”



Original music written and performed on piano by Chris Domig. Featuring vocalist Sally Shaw.



Sea Dog Theater is additionally produced by Dan Swern, Managing Director. The production team includes Guy de Lancey (Set, Light & Costume Design), Eamon Goodman (Sound Design), Chris White (Sound Mixer) and James FitzSimmons (Production Stage Manager).



Performances are Mondays – Saturdays at 7:30pm. Dark April 10. Run time is 95 minutes. Tickets are $75 (general), $55 (seniors 65+) and $35 (students with ID). For info and to purchase tickets go to https://www.seadogtheater.org.