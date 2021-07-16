Lee Roy Reams, Tony Sheldon, Brad Oscar, Lawrence Leritz and Gerard Alessandrini to Join Backstage Babble Trivia

What happens when you get five theater celebrities to ask Broadway trivia to four of the biggest theater fans, experts, and professionals around? An evening of laughter, anecdotes, prizes, and of course, trivia. On Tuesday, July 20th, at 7 PM EDT tune in below!

Charles Kirsch, host of theater podcast Backstage Babble, and John Sefakis, president of Dancers Over 40, join forces to present this one-time-only event, to celebrate the 2021-2022 membership renewal season for the organization. These two producers brought together an amazing lineup of Broadway stars, dancers, directors, writers, and more.

There will be questions and stories from Broadway legend Lee Roy Reams (42nd Street, Applause), hot off helping to reopen Feinstein's/54 Below. You may know about most of his credits, but what you may not know is that he made his Broadway debut in the original production of Sweet Charity. He will be offering trivia about Bob Fosse, who he worked with on that show.

While he may not have been in many, 2-Time Tony Nominee Brad Oscar (The Producers, Something Rotten) is a lover of all Broadway flops, and will be testing the players on them.

To ask about Forbidden Broadway, who better than Gerard Alessandrini, the man who has written every edition of (and often performed in) the hit revue. Suffice it to say, nobody is going to know more than the asker about this subject!

Lawrence Leritz (Fiddler on the Roof, Fonteyn and Nureyev on Broadway), a dancer in countless ballets, operas, and musicals around the world, who has worked with choreographers like Jerome Robbins, George Balanchine, Alvin Ailey, and so many more will be using his expertise and asking about Dance Shows.

With the largest collection of sheet music in the world, it's hard to think of a better candidate to play Name That Tune: Dance Songs than Michael Lavine: better study up with so many songs to choose from!

You can play along at home, but live on screen you'll be watching four very worthy candidates test their musical theater knowledge: Rob W. Schneider, host of the hit podcast Behind the Curtain and founder of J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company, Richard Norton, author of the definitive Chronology of American Musical Theater, Tony Sheldon, star of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert and Amelie, and composer Billy Recce, whose album Little Black Book recently climbed to #11 on the Billboard Charts.

Dancers Over 40 was created as a not-for-profit organization to provide a community of support in response to the needs of mature dancers, choreographers and related artists. Our goals include seeking educational opportunities, presenting seminar and panel discussions and social events geared to topics relevant to mature dancers, whose present-day concerns are focused on their ability to continue to live and work in a creative environment, and continue that legacy to the younger generation about to begin their journey.

Nights of fun like this one is part of the benefit of joining the organization-so many first hand stories that might have been lost to history were instead forever preserved because of their work. This is also part of the mission of the theater podcast Backstage Babble, which has documented theater history straight from the mouths of legends, including Chita Rivera, Karen Morrow, Christine Andreas, Joel Grey and Ed Asner.