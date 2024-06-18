Lauren O'Brien's Solo Show LOLO'S BOYFRIEND SHOW Comes To Playhouse 46

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lauren O'Brien's hit solo show Lolo's Boyfriend Show, returns to NYC with 4 performances (July 5 - 14) at the Turn the Lights On Festival at Playhouse 46.

Lolo's Boyfriend Show previously played to packed houses at The New York City Fringe Festival in April where it won the Audience Choice Award. O'Brien, a New York based actor, writer, and musician, performs the title role. Her previous solo show, Jaxx & Lolo, won the awards for Best Show and Excellence in Multi-Media at the New York City Frigid Festival in 2020.

All About Solo raved about the production saying, "In the heartwarming and hilarious Lolo's Boyfriend Show, Lauren O'Brien commands the stage with a whirlwind of energy, humor, and heart, weaving an entertaining and resonant narrative...this production will surely leave audiences cheering for more."

The play is directed by Broadway veteran Christine Bokhour, who has directed/choreographed more than 25 productions over the past decade. As a performer, Ms. Bokhour has appeared on Broadway, in National and European tours, and as a RCMH Rockette.

Lolo's Boyfriend Show plays at Playhouse 46 (308 W 46th St, corner of 8th ave. New York, NY 10036). Performance dates are Friday, July 5 at 7:30pm, Saturday, July 6th at 8pm, Friday, July 12 at 7:30pm, and Sunday, July 14 at 7:30pm. Running time: 90 minutes. Tickets are $30.

Lolo lands a dream-come-true European tour with her punk cabaret show. But when it gets canceled after just a few weeks, she's forced to pack up her red platform boots and move back to her mom's house in suburbia. Lolo's Psychic Therapist told her she'd be famous and happily married by now. Instead, she's stuck in her childhood bedroom, taking a wild and traumatic trip through boyfriends past. From The Yogi to The Phantom Texter to The S&M Enthusiast, Lolo's penchant for attracting the bizarre really cuts her up. As she grapples with her ghosts - and considers abandoning everything for a British Beau - Lolo has a radical realization: maybe...just maybe...she has a different path to happiness in this world...

In addition to the shows at Playhouse 46, the production will play a one night only event at The Depot Theatre in Garrison, NY on Friday, June 28 at 7:30pm. Tickets to this show are almost sold-out.

BIOGRAPHIES

Lauren O'Brien (Writer/Performer) has performed regionally in To Kill a Mockingbird (Mayella), Angels in America (Harper), A Wrinkle in Time (Mrs. Whatsit), and The Odyssey (Athena), among others. She was also a founding member of director Polina Klimovitskaya's avant-garde theater troupe, Terra Incognita. Lauren credits Ms. Klimovitskaya for teaching her a "psycho-physical" approach to creativity. Lauren began her foray into music as a lyricist for producer Marc Godwin. She later recorded her own rock/poetry albums, Inconsequential Dream and Panic, as well as a punk-cabaret album, The Devil's Girlfriend (which she expanded into a theatrical show and toured throughout Germany). Lauren has toured extensively in the United States, Canada and Europe, and has performed as part of CMJ, Howl Fest, MEANY Fest, and more. She is a two-time recipient of New Century Music Awards. Her first solo show, Jaxx & Lolo, won the Audience Choice Award and Excellence in Multi-Media Award at the New York City Fringe Festival in 2020. Her new piece, Lolo's Boyfriend Show, won the Audience Choice Award in 2024.

Christine Bokhour (Director/Developer) has choreographed and/or directed over 25 plays and musicals in the past decade and loves working with all ages of humans. Some of her favorites have been The Cake (with Broadway's Sally Mayes,) The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Full Monty (with Broadway's Randy Donaldson,) and in educational theater Matilda, Spamalot and Chicago. She won the Best Director award in Aerie Theatre's One Act Play Festival in 2019, and ran a reading and discussion series on classic works related to modern themes for several years in the Hudson Valley. Ms Bokhour is currently helping to develop and direct The Scream, a new musical comedy fantasy by her husband's award-winning BMI team, recently performed at MTC and Westport Country Playhouse, and is looking forward to working with another BMI award winner, Ilann Maazel, on his new work The Patriot later this Spring. As a performer, Ms. Bokhour has appeared on Broadway, in National and European tours, as a RCMH Rockette, and in numerous regional productions across the country including 2 one-woman theater pieces, Penelope at Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival and the formidable Happy Days at the Philipstown Depot Theatre.

