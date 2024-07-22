Last Night To See SHAKESPEARE TRANSLATE: THE COMPLETE WORKS at Caveat

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Back by popular demand Devon Loves ME! Productions will be performing its play "Shakespeare Translate: The Complete Works." This one night only performance is TONIGHT at 9:30pm @ Caveat. The address where the play will be happening is at 21 A Clinton St, New York, NY 10002274 Morgan Ave Suite 201, Brooklyn, NY 11211. After this showing, the production goes abroad to this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Shakespeare Translate: The Complete Works

Directed by Melissa Ingle

Plot: Two Clowns put Shakespeare entire work through Google Translate 15 times and perform them to the highest of standards. What are you going to do about it?

Cast: Emily Conlon and Sevrin Willinder

Tickets available for $18 (or $23 at the Door). Live stream available for $10 (until one week after the show). Portion of the profits will go towards taking the show to this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

You can order tickets from this link: https://caveat.nyc/events/shakespeare-translate-the-complete-works-7-22-2024

