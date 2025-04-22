Theatre Now Will Host Master Class With Lisa Lambert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre NowÂ New YorkÂ will host a Master Class with Tony Award-winning writer Lisa Lambert (The Drowsy Chaperone) on Monday, April 28th at 6:30pm as part of their Industry Nights series. The evening will feature songs by 4 writing teams from TNNY's Musical Writers LabÂ followed by a reception. Presenters will include recent Richard Rodgers AwardÂ winners Jacinth GreywoodeÂ & AriDy NoxÂ along with Kit Goldstein Grant, RJ ChristianÂ & Cameron Reese, and Britt Bonney.

Theatre Now's Industry Nights are an ongoing series featuring experts in the field of musical theatre. Past guests include Tony winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty and Tony nominees Andrew Lippa and Susan Birkenhead, among others. Upcoming Industry Nights will include a Dorico WorkshopÂ with Daniel Spreadbury of Dorico publisher Steinberg in May and a Master Class with Tony winner Rachel SheinkinÂ (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) in June. More information can be found at tnny.org/industrynights.

Industry Nights are held in Midtown Manhattan and are free for Theatre Now members. Annual individual memberships start at $25 or only $15 for students and seniors. There is a suggested donation of $10 for non-members. Reservations are required as space is limited. To RSVP for any Industry Night, go to https://form.jotform.com/TNNY/industry-night-series.

Lisa LambertÂ is an actress, comedy writer, and Tony Award-winning composer, best known for co-writing the music and lyrics toÂ The Drowsy Chaperone. Other stage writing credits includeÂ Cole Escola: Help! I'm StuckÂ (Joe's Pub; Duplex; Isabel Bader Theatre);Â Ouch My ToeÂ (Owl Day Productions);Â Big RosemaryÂ (book by Blake Edwards); and many others. As an actor, her screen credits includeÂ Slings & Arrows,Â Skippy's Rangers: The Show They Never Gave, and more. Recording credits includeÂ Celery Stalks at MidnightÂ (Al Simmons);Â Happydance of the XenophobeÂ (Christine Lavin); andÂ Did You Know? All About Pigeons!Â (PETA Kids). Ms. Lambert divides her time between NYC and Toronto.

Founded in 2013, Theatre Now New York (TNNY) is a non-profit organization dedicated to the development, production, publication, and circulation of short and long-form musicals by providing ongoing support for writers and their work in order to nurture voices and forms that push the boundaries of musical theatre. TNNY produces developmental readings and productions of new works as well as the annual SOUND BITES FestivalÂ of 10-Minute Musicals. Anna K. Jacobs (Teeth) will host SOUND BITES XIIÂ on May 5. Their work is supported by recent grants from the NEA, the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA), the National Alliance for Musical Theatre (NAMT), the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, and the National Foundation for Musical Theatre.

Formed in 2019, the Theatre Now Musical Writers Lab is a community of 20 writing teams who meet regularly to work on the development of new musicals. This is a highly skilled, active, and collaborative group focused on embracing and fostering the diversity of musical theatre. The current Lab consists of 35 librettists, lyricists, and composers from the NYC area and around the world from diverse backgrounds â€’ straight and gay, cis and trans, young and old, rural and urban, white, Black, Latinx, and Asian. It includes members of ASCAP, BMI, and the Dramatists Guild; winners of the Jonathan Larson, Richard Rodgers, Alan Menken, and Helen Hayes Awards; and the first ever Black List Musical Film Fellow as well as early-career writers. In 2024, shows from Lab members were featured in the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the Eugene O'Neill National Music Theatre Conference (NMTC), and, for the third year in a row, the National Alliance for Musical Theatre (NAMT) Festival of New Musicals.

Comments