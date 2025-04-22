Cast Set for MADDIE: A NEW MUSICAL Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The cast of Off-Broadway's MADDIE: A New Musical has been revealed! After running in London’s West End, MADDIE makes its Off-Broadway debut, with Twenty-five performances to be staged at The Players Theatre, 115 MacDougal Street in NYC from May 8 - June 8, 2025.

Andrew Winans (Agatha Christie’s The Hollow, Company of Man, Mike & Mindy) directs and choreographs a cast of 10, starring Kelly Maur in the title role, with Logan Durrah Broadnax, Justin Burr, Joe Lewis, Shannon Payette Seip, Hanna Scotch, Lexi Trechak, Jorge Valero, and Alysia Vastardis.

A mysterious love story inspired by the real life of silent screen star Marion Marsh, the British musical is based on Jack Finney’s novel “Marion’s Wall,” and reimagined for a new generation by director and choreographer Andrew Winans, MADDIE features an illustrious original award-winning score by Stephen Keeling, lyrics by Shaun McKenna, book by McKenna and Steven Dexter, and arrangements and orchestrations by Joshua Gregg Fried.

The rest of the MADDIE team is led by Nicole Athill (Associate Director), Priscilla Eugene Curtis (Associate Choreographer), Ryan Henry (Dramaturg), Ashley Klinger (Intimacy Director), Kacie Craven (Dialect Coach), Danny Durr (Costume and Prop Designer), Easton Edwards (Casting), Paul Siebold/OFF OFF PR (Press Agent), Victory Theatricals (Marketing), and is presented by Bennett Theatricals with co-producers Andy Crosten, Andrew Winans, and Suzanne and Jerry Cederlund.

