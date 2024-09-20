LaTanya Richardson Jackson & More to Star in Reading of SQUEAKY by Jeff Cohen

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Peccadillo Theater Company, in association with Burke-Cohen Entertainment, will present a “ONE-NIGHT-ONLY” reading of Drama Desk Award winner Jeff Cohen’s autobiographical comedy “SQUEAKY.” The reading, directed by Dan Wackerman, features a multi-award-winning cast including Craig Bierko, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Dan Jenkins, and Harris Yulin.



Drama Desk Award winner Jeff Cohen (The Soap Myth, The Man Who Ate Michael Rockefeller) has penned an audacious autobiographical comedy about his eccentric father, Stan “Squeaky” Cohen - the man who was banned from every Old Country Buffet in metro Baltimore. Squeaky lives in Baltimore’s most crime-ridden neighborhood in a ramshackle house that is a city inspection away from being condemned. His son Jeff, a writer living in New York, finds himself battling his older brother Rob - a charmer with a felonious past for drug trafficking - over what is best for their father. Jeff is forced to reckon with childhood events he’s spent a lifetime trying to forget. At its core, “SQUEAKY” is about wrestling with end-of-life issues while maintaining your sense of humor.



The reading will be performed on Monday, October 7 at 7:00 pm at Theatre at St. Clements. Admission is free and seating is limited. For reservations, please email squeakyreading@gmail.com.

