LISTEN: Alice Ripley, Keaton Whittaker, Evelyn Hoskins and More Join OUT FOR BLOOD

OUT FOR BLOOD begins to round up its deep dive exploration into the history of Broadway's infamous flop, Carrie the Musical, with an episode featuring three major productions of the show and its TV adaptation as part of The CW's Riverdale:

Carrie the Musical is back. It's been revived in New York, it has an official cast recording with millions of streams, and it's about to hit the mainstream. How did this famous flop end up being the focus of a big-time teen drama series? Riverdale showrunner and Chief Creative Officer of Archie Comics Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa joins us to explain all.

Plus, we find out how a new generation of creatives are bringing Carrie to life in innovative new productions around the world. We speak to Louis Hobson, Alice Ripley (yes, THE Alice Ripley) and Keaton Whittaker from the Seattle production, Brady Schwind, Kayla Parker and Emily Lopez from the California immersive 'killer musical experience' and Gary Lloyd, Evelyn Hoskins, Jodie Jacobs and Kim Criswell from the Southwark Playhouse, London staging, where some of our original cast members see the show again for the first time...

Featuring guests Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Louis Hobson, Alice Ripley, Keaton Whittaker, Brady Schwind, Kayla Parker, Emily Lopez, Gary Lloyd, Evelyn Hoskins, Jodie Jacobs, Kim Criswell, Linzi Hateley, Suzanne Thomas, Shelley Hodgson and Jeffrey McCann.

Out for Blood is a member of the Broadway Podcast Network.

Listen below: