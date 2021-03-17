Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LISTEN: Alice Ripley, Keaton Whittaker, Evelyn Hoskins and More Join OUT FOR BLOOD

Guests include Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Louis Hobson, Alice Ripley, Keaton Whittaker, Brady Schwind, Kayla Parker, Emily Lopez, Gary Lloyd, and more!

Mar. 17, 2021  

LISTEN: Alice Ripley, Keaton Whittaker, Evelyn Hoskins and More Join OUT FOR BLOOD

OUT FOR BLOOD begins to round up its deep dive exploration into the history of Broadway's infamous flop, Carrie the Musical, with an episode featuring three major productions of the show and its TV adaptation as part of The CW's Riverdale:

Carrie the Musical is back. It's been revived in New York, it has an official cast recording with millions of streams, and it's about to hit the mainstream. How did this famous flop end up being the focus of a big-time teen drama series? Riverdale showrunner and Chief Creative Officer of Archie Comics Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa joins us to explain all.

Plus, we find out how a new generation of creatives are bringing Carrie to life in innovative new productions around the world. We speak to Louis Hobson, Alice Ripley (yes, THE Alice Ripley) and Keaton Whittaker from the Seattle production, Brady Schwind, Kayla Parker and Emily Lopez from the California immersive 'killer musical experience' and Gary Lloyd, Evelyn Hoskins, Jodie Jacobs and Kim Criswell from the Southwark Playhouse, London staging, where some of our original cast members see the show again for the first time...

Featuring guests Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Louis Hobson, Alice Ripley, Keaton Whittaker, Brady Schwind, Kayla Parker, Emily Lopez, Gary Lloyd, Evelyn Hoskins, Jodie Jacobs, Kim Criswell, Linzi Hateley, Suzanne Thomas, Shelley Hodgson and Jeffrey McCann.

Out for Blood is a member of the Broadway Podcast Network.

Listen below:


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Dance Break Tank Top
Courtney Reed: You Good Sis? T-Shirt
Broadway Is My Life Unisex T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories
Vivian Barnes, Nathan Alan Davis, And Jahna Ferron-Smith Named Recipients Of The Lark Vent Photo

Vivian Barnes, Nathan Alan Davis, And Jahna Ferron-Smith Named Recipients Of The Lark Venturous Playwright Fellows

The Drama Company NYC Presents LILIES, OR THE REVIVAL OF A ROMANTIC DRAMA Photo

The Drama Company NYC Presents LILIES, OR THE REVIVAL OF A ROMANTIC DRAMA

Theater In Quarantine Premieres Liza Birkenmeiers HONESTLY SINCERE, March 18 Photo

Theater In Quarantine Premieres Liza Birkenmeier's HONESTLY SINCERE, March 18

Vivian Barnes, Nathan Alan Davis, and Jahna Ferron-Smith Named Lark Venturous Playwright F Photo

Vivian Barnes, Nathan Alan Davis, and Jahna Ferron-Smith Named Lark Venturous Playwright Fellows


More Hot Stories For You

  • Vivian Barnes, Nathan Alan Davis, And Jahna Ferron-Smith Named Recipients Of The Lark Venturous Playwright Fellows
  • The Drama Company NYC Presents LILIES, OR THE REVIVAL OF A ROMANTIC DRAMA
  • Theater In Quarantine Premieres Liza Birkenmeier's HONESTLY SINCERE, March 18
  • Vivian Barnes, Nathan Alan Davis, and Jahna Ferron-Smith Named Lark Venturous Playwright Fellows
  • Off-Broadway To Return With THE SUPER CRAZY FUNTIME SHOW
  • Dixon Place Announces In-Person And Online Spring 2021 Production Season