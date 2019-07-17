LAST GASP Comes to The Players Theatre This August

The world premiere production of Last Gasp by Jeff Smith, directed by Dan Dinero, will be presented at The Players Theatre (115 MacDougal St., New York NY 10012), August 8-24. Performances will be Thursdays through Saturdays at 7 PM, and Sundays at 3 PM. Tickets ($50) are available at lastgasp.show. The performance will run approximately 90 minutes with no intermission. The show is recommended for ages 18 and up.

In the waning days of yet another Artificial Intelligence startup in San Francisco, two tech bros think that they've figured out what women really want: a vibrator with a mind of its own. They've spent almost all of their funding trying to revolutionize the technology of self-pleasure. But they're running out of money and time, so when an experienced female investor walks into their lab, they realize this might be their last chance to save their startup. But will a radical pivot be enough to save them? And more important, will they ever figure out just what it is that women want?

The cast will include Patrick Chang, Kyla Sylvers, and Matthew Schatz.

Jeff Smith (Playwright) is an NYC-based playwright, focused on finding humor and love in a world of technology. His past theatrical work Nachos Supreme (Five Minute Mile Festival). His non-theatrical work is focused on Artificial Intelligence research. His book, Machine Learning Systems, pioneered the use of narrative and humor in machine learning technical materials and was described as "fantastic." He is a proud member of the Dramatists Guild. For more information on his work check out jeffsmith.ink and jeffsmith.tech.

Dan Dinero (Director) is dedicated to developing new plays and enriching the diversity of New York stages. He won Best Director for The Austerity of Hope at the Fresh Fruit Festival. Other NY directing credits: The Refugee Plays (Frigid Festival); Boys of a Certain Age (Fresh Fruit Festival- Audience Choice Award); Chris Widney and Mark T. Evans' new musical The Clackamac Pioneers (Multicultural Sonic Evolution); Yilong Liu's Joker (Fringe NYC); six plays for Emerging Artists Theatre; The Rubber Room for Artistic New Directions; and Fixing Frank and Lonely Planet with the Greenland Theatre Collective, a company he co-founded. Dan assisted Jeff Calhoun on the Broadway productions of both Brooklyn and Deaf West's Big River. Dan is the Editor in Chief of Theatre is Easy (Theasy.com) and has taught at NYU, The New School, Yale University, the University of Pittsburgh, and Bronx Community College. Dan holds a Ph.D. in Performance Studies from NYU-Tisch, and a B.A. from Yale University. Learn more at dandinero.com.





