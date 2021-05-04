Kristen Adele Calhoun and Mildred Lewis to Close Out CONSEQUENCES Series

The final two writers in the collaboration between Harlem9, Harlem Stage, and The Lucille Lortel Theatre (co-producers) have been named. Kristen Adele Calhoun and Mildred Lewis will close out the series with 15-day streaming periods on YouTube in May and June 2021.

Now, She is Rising, written by Kristen Adele Calhoun and Directed by Eric Lockley (TMTC, "Date Me") will premiere Thursday, May 27, 2021 on Youtube and run for two weeks, until Thursday, June 10th. All episodes are Free of charge.

In Now, She is Rising, Kristen Adele Calhoun asks, "Is it possible to hold fast to Black joy in a country designed to steal it at every turn? In the midst of ongoing social unrest in the states, one family of women asks "what happens when enough is enough?". As they wrestle with the prospect of leaving the U.S. for good, secrets come to the surface and truths are laid bare.

Brittany Bellizeare, Nikkole Salter and Stephanie Berry join the cast. Learn more about the ensemble here

Ghosts of Blackness, written by Mildred Lewis, will premiere on the same YouTube channel for two weeks from June 24th through July 8th.

CONSEQUENCES asked the writers to demonstrate how the 2020 election impacted the writer, their community, or their country, given the current cultural, social, and political landscape. In a joint statement, the co-producers said, "In an unprecedented time in our country, three performing arts institutions, Harlem9, Harlem Stage, and The Lucille Lortel Theatre, have come together to empower BIPOC creatives in the United States to help reflect the nation we see unfolding in front of us. Through newly commissioned, original works showcased in an accessible digital programming series, this inaugural collaboration will provide a storytelling platform for BIPOC artists whose work continues to be sorely undervalued - and underrepresented - in the arts. Whether online, on the stage, or through other artistic mediums, we will continue to honor our organizations' founding missions to create opportunities to elevate the voices that must be heard, champion the stories that must be told, and serve diverse audiences."