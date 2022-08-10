Kitten Solloway's THE KEEPIN' COZY SHOW to Return Off-Broadway at The Player's Theatre

Largely unscripted and intimately broken, "The Keepin' Cozy Show" will return to The Players Theatre on August 17th at 7pm with a brand new and darkly comic variety show, featuring "Hollywood's Most Available Ingenue" and America's favorite open wound, Kitten Solloway.

An improvised play around a faded starlet's attempt at a comeback, this "show and tell for showbiz folks and shadow selves" is hosted by Kitten Solloway (creator Annie-Sage Whitehurst) who leads a kooky cast of rotating special guests through a hilarious experiment in drama, improv, nostalgia, queerness, and the cost of comfort. August's show is the second installment of Kitten's story at The Players Theatre, following a successful and murder-free premiere in June. August's show features working actor and "well-adjusted" former child star Josh Flitter (Ace Ventura Pet Detective, Nancy Drew) as this month's Favorite Friend(TM), and everyone is eagerly anticipating a night of fun and absolutely no surprises or betrayal. Also joining the show is improviser/musician Robert Price (ComedySpotz, The Rust Brothers) on strings/emotional support, and of course, Kitten's gaba-Gal Friday, the cheesy and connected Carmine Limoncello (played by Sal Joseph).

"The Keepin' Cozy Show" at The Players Theatre stars Kitten Solloway, a would-be titan of Hollywood, in a format that is equally inspired by The Judy Garland Show, bohemian artist salons, and late-night talk shows. There are several opportunities for audience participation, although not required ("leave me alone" tickets are available for an additional charge, see below). Each show is presented in installments, picking up wherever we left off on Kitten's quest for self-fulfillment, to find and understand permanence, and above all else, to be #bookedandblessed.

The Keepin' Cozy Show was created during NYC's 2020 Lockdown, and first aired as part of the comedy network @SociallyDistantLive's InstagramLive weekly programming in March 2020. After restrictions lifted in NYC (and after 50+ weekly shows in character), Kitten Solloway has graced stages, backrooms and basements across Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens. The Keepin' Cozy Show with Kitten Solloway: Featuring Josh FlitterAugust 17, 7pmThe Players Theatre Tickets available: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2190641®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fweb.ovationtix.com%2Ftrs%2Fpe.c%2F11129845?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 18+Standard Admission: $15 with code BOTTOMSUPGuaranteed 0% Audience Participation: $40, no code required, cowardice implied

About the artists:

Annie-Sage Whitehurst is an actor, writer, and improviser in NYC. She created "Kitten Solloway" in the 2020 lockdown, performing 50+ weekly livestreams on @SociallyDistantImprov before in-person appearances at AsylumNYC, QED and The Brick Theater. Writing includes screenplays, an opera libretto, short fiction, and personal essays. Acting includes voiceover ("Lia Haddock" in LIMETOWN), film (The Daphne Project, Roadside Assistance) solo/collaborative performance, theatre, and improv across NYC. @anniehyphensage | @kittensolloway

Josh Flitter is an actor, writer, director and improviser in New York City. Known for playing Corky Veinshtein in the 2007 comedy Nancy Drew and the titular character in the 2009 spin-off, Ace Ventura Jr: Pet Detective, he also Rudy Kangaroo in Blue Sky's adaptation of Horton Hears A Who!, Budderball in Air Buddies and its first three sequels: Snow Buddies, Space Buddies, and Santa Buddies. In his 20 plus year career, Josh has worked with the likes of Robin Williams, Tina Fey, and John Krasinski and now: the one and only Kitten Solloway. Once a former child star, he is now a supernova. @Flitstagram on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok

Sal Joseph is an improviser and actor in NYC. He was a longtime house team member at The People's Improv Theatre and the indie team "Agent Cooper". During the 2020 Lockdown, he created "Carmine Limoncello" with frequent co-collaborator Annie-Sage Whitehurst, with whom he's created an award-winning short film ("422 East 75th St"), a two-prov team, webseries and more. Robert Price is a casual fruit juggler, a Tommy Tune Award Winner, and a four-string banjoist. Sometimes he writes plays for The Drunk Texts. Sometimes he improvises with Comedysportz New York, sometimes with The Armory Comedy NYC or The Cheep Show (on Youtube) or The Rust Brothers (@sociallydistantimprov).

The Players Theatre115 MacDougal StreetBetween West 3rd & Bleecker StreetsNew York, NY 10012The Steve & Marie Sgouros Theatre (3rd floor loft theatre)A, C, E, B, D, F & M trains to West 4th.Exit at West 3rd and walk one block east to Macdougal street.The theatre is located on the corner above Cafe Wha.