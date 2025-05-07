Kipp Koenigâ€™sÂ THE GLITCH Sets World Premiere at A.R.T.'sÂ Gural Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The world premiere production ofÂ Kipp Koenigâ€™sÂ THE GLITCH, directed byÂ Ann Cooley,Â will play a special limited engagement at theÂ Gural Theatre at A.R.T. (West 53rd Street, NYC) as part of theÂ Next Step FestivalÂ fromÂ May 28â€“June 6, 2025. Following the festival, the production will move to an open-ended Off-Broadway engagement at the Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theatre Center, beginning in September 2025. Tickets are $29 and availableÂ here.Â

Amy has found the perfect man. He dreams of five kids, but sheâ€™s not even sure she wants one. In search of clarity, she visits a futuristic lab where advanced emotional AI generates a holographic teenager based on her and her partnerâ€™s DNA. However, when a glitch in the system reveals something impossible, the actual spirit of her future daughter, Amy must decide whether to listen to the voice reaching across time or retreat to the life she thought she wanted.Â

When Amy walks through the door,Â â€‹ Wyatt, the labâ€™s brilliant but reclusive founder who hides behind a false identity and a lifetime of guilt, is forced to confront a childhood tragedy, the possibility of redemption, and the stunning truth that love, memory, and forgiveness are more intertwined than ever imagined.Â

Blending humor, heartbreak, and sci-fi intimacy,Â TheÂ GlitchÂ explores the nature of connection in an increasingly synthetic world. It dares to ask: what if the AI you feared could help you become the parent you always wished you had? What if it could connect you with the one person meant to guide you there?Â The GlitchÂ is a story about finding grace in unexpected places and discovering that we may be more than our programming, and so are the machines.

The production starsÂ Danielle AugustineÂ as Amy,Â Jacquie BonnetÂ as Wendy,Â Eva CoppolaÂ as Aurora,Â Hannah Rose DohertyÂ as Hailey, andÂ Ian Campbell DunnÂ as Wyatt. (Anya van Hoogstraten will be the standby.) It features scenic design byÂ Josh Oberlander,Â costume design byÂ Danny Colon, and lighting design byÂ Zack Lobel. Sound design is byÂ Kipp KoenigÂ andÂ Bryan Kohl, andÂ Kayla KatonaÂ is the stage manager. Publicity byÂ Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

