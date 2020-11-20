Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Kathleen Chalfant, Matthew Saldivar and More to Join KEEN AFTER HOURS
Kathleen Chalfant will appear on Nov 23rd, and Matthew Saldivar on Nov 30th.
Today Keen Company Artistic Director Jonathan Silverstein announced additional guests for the highly popular FREE event, Keen After Hours. Kathleen Chalfant will be featured on November 23rd, followed by Matthew Saldivar finishing off the month on November 30th.New this season, Keen After Hours connects audiences with luminaries of the theatre world, every Monday night at 6:30pm on Keen Company's website and Facebook page. Team Keen and a special guest will discuss their careers, their artistic process, and take questions from the audience. Recent guests included Marsha Mason, Kate Baldwin, John-Andrew Morrison & Jasminn Johnson, Lilli Cooper, Kevin Kilner, and Adam Gwon. Keen After Hours is free and open to all.Kathleen Chalfant's Broadway credits include Angels in America (Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations), Racing Demon, Dance With Me. Off-Broadway: A Woman of the World, Wit (Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, Connecticut Critics Circle, Obie Awards), For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday, A Walk in the Woods (Drama Desk nomination), Tales from Red Vienna, Miss Ovington & Dr. Dubois, Talking Heads (Obie Award), Dead Man's Cell Phone, Nine Armenians (Drama Desk nomination), Henry V (Callaway Award). Other NY credits: The Vagina Monologues, Iphigenia and Other Daughters, Endgame, Sister Mary Ignatius..., The Investigation of the Murder in El Salvador. Film: Isn't it Delicious?, R.I.P.D., The Bath, In Bed With Ulysses, Lillian, Duplicity, The People Speak, Lackawanna Blues, Perfect Stranger, Dark Water, Kinsey, Laramie Project, Random Hearts, A Price Below Rubies, Murder and Murder. Select TV: Recurring on "The Affair," "The Strain," "The Americans," "House of Cards," "Rescue Me," "The Book of Daniel," "The Guardian," "Law and Order" "One Life to Live"; "Madam Secretary," "High Maintenance," "Elementary," "Muhammad Ali's Greatest Fight" (HBO), "Georgia O'Keeffe" (Lifetime), "Voices from the White House" (PBS). Awards: 1996 OBIE Award for Sustained Excellence, 2004 Lortel Award for Sustained Excellence of Performance, 2015 Lifetime Achievement Award from the League of Professional Women. 2018 OBIE Award for Lifetime Achievement. She has received the Drama League and Sidney Kingsley Awards for her body of work and hold an honorary doctorate in Humane Letters from Cooper Union. As an actor on Broadway, Matthew Saldivar most recently originated the role of Alphonse Mucha in the Roundabout Theater production of Bernhardt/Hamlet starring Janet McTeer. Other principal roles on Broadway include Junk at Lincoln Center, Saint Joan at Manhattan Theater Club, Black Stache in Peter and the Starcatcher, Act One at Lincoln Center and A Streetcar Named Desire. He originated the role of Johnny Sandwich in the Broadway musical Honeymoon in Vegas with Tony Danza, played Kenickie in the most recent Broadway revival of Grease and originated the role of Sammy in the Broadway premier of the musical The Wedding Singer. He played Luther Billis in the 1st National Tour of the Lincoln Center production of South Pacific directed by Bartlett Sher. Off-Broadway and regional credits include Hermes in Hadestown at New York Theater Workshop directed by Rachel Chavkin, Sam Gold's production of Hamlet at The Public Theater starring Oscar Isaac. Frank in Annie Get Your Gun directed by Sarna Lapine, the premier of Kate Hamill's Dracula at Classic Stage Company, Randy Newman's Harps and Angels directed by Jerry Zaks at the Mark Taper Forum, Quiarra Alegria Hudes' Daphne's Dive at Signature Theater Company (NYC) directed by Thomas Kail, the revival of All In The Timing at Primary Stages, David Bryan and Joe DiPietro's Toxic Avenger: The Musical, as well as principal roles for Atlantic Theater Company, Shakespeare Theater Company, Manhattan Theater Club, Guthrie Theater, Long Wharf Theater, Williamstown Theater Festival, New York Theater Workshop, New York Shakespeare Festival, LAByrinth Theater Company, Theater for a New Audience and City Center among others. Film and Television include: Gordon in "Rent: Live on Fox," "Live from Lincoln Center," "The Other Two," "The Good Cop," "The Code," "Elementary," "Law and Order," Savages, Tony and Tina's Wedding, Boiler Room, "All My Children." He is a long time member of the theatrical rock band The Petersons. He earned a double BA from Middlebury College in Theater and Spanish and an MA in Spanish from the Middlebury College Summer Language Program. He earned an MFA from the Tisch School of the Arts Graduate Acting Program at NYU. He is married to the director Sarna Lapine. During the pandemic he recently directed a production of Sam Shepard's Icarus's Mother at the New Canaan Public High School. Keen Company's 21st year will reimagine the classic radio drama with a season of five world premiere audio plays from a multifaceted group of modern playwrights. Hear/Now continues Keen's mission to be an Off-Broadway home for new work. Hear/Now welcomes patrons into a theater of their imagination and digital programming that will allow for continued conversations and connection. Keen Company is an award-winning Off-Broadway theater creating story-driven work that provokes identification, reflection, and emotional connection. In intimate productions of plays and musicals, the company tells stories about the decisive moments that change us. Keen also runs a developmental new work initiative for mid-career playwrights and a unique educational outreach program for teens in all five boroughs of NYC. For more information, visit KeenCompany.org.
