Kate Baldwin & Georgia Stitt to Co-Host MISS: BROADWAY'S WOMEN SONGWRITERS at 92NY

Performers include Kennedy Kanagawa (Into the Woods), Bryonha Marie Parham (The Book of Mormon), Nicholas Rodriguez (Company), and Emily Skeggs (Fun Home ).

Nov. 16, 2022  

Lyrics and Lyricists will present MISS: Broadway's Women Songwriters on December 10, 11 and 12, celebrating Broadway's long history of women songwriters and their indelible work, in a show conceived, co-written and co-hosted by two-time Tony nominee Kate Baldwin and award-winning composer-lyricist Georgia Stitt. Baldwin brings her vision, voice, and the charisma that has beguiled audiences in Broadway productions of Hello, Dolly!, Finian's Rainbow , and more. Stitt brings her deep expertise as an artist, advocate, and founder of Maestra Music and the two are joined by vocalists Kennedy Kanagawa (Into the Woods), Bryonha Marie Parham (The Book of Mormon), Nicholas Rodriguez (Company), and Emily Skeggs (Fun Home ). From groundbreaking icons such as Kay Swift, Mary Rodgers, Micki Grant, Lucy Simon and Elizabeth Swados to contemporary artists including Jeanine Tesori, Lisa Kron, Sara Bareilles, Erin McKeown and Quiara Alegria Hudes, they honor the women whose contributions are an essential part of the Broadway songbook.

"As a teenager, Georgia read a book by Liz Swados that played a role in her becoming a composer," comments Kate Baldwin. "We're excited to shine a light on these trailblazing women who helped shape us."

Georgia Stitt envisions MISS as "a fun and empowering evening of great music made by so many of my favorite superstar musicians ... who just happen to be women!"

LYRICS & LYRICISTS 2022/23 SEASON
All Performances In Person

WHAT'S GOIN' ON?: SONGS OF SOCIAL CHANGE


Conceived, directed and choreographed by Tony-nominee Warren Adams
Sat, Mar 25, 7:30 pm
Sun, Mar 26, 2 pm
Mon, May 27, 7:30 pm
The brilliant Tony Award-winning theater artist and co-founder of the groundbreaking Black Theatre Coalition Warren Adams (Motown the Musical; Ruined) conceived and directs this show with Michael O. Mitchell (MJ: The Musical; Amateur Night at the Apollo) exploring the Black songwriters and artists whose work has been a catalyst for social change. Music by Marvin Gaye, Nina Simone, and others whose songs of protest and cries for racial justice became anthems for generations are presented by some of Broadway's most thrilling talent. Their performances blend music, dance, poetry and visual art in this riveting and revelatory production.

JUDY ON TV!: CELEBRATING THE Judy Garland SHOW

Conceived, written, hosted, and music directed by Billy Stritch; starring Klea Blackhurst, Aisha de Haas, Gabrielle Stravelli, and Max von Essen
Sat, May 6, 7:30 pm
Sun, May 7, 2 pm
Mon, May 8, 7:30 pm

In this Judy Garland centennial year, we look at Garland's iconic talent through the lens of her landmark 1963-64 weekly television broadcasts. Award-winning entertainer and music director Billy Stritch leads this Lyrics & Lyricists tribute, joined by a sensational cast of his nightclub and theater friends Klea Blackhurst, Aisha de Haas, Gabrielle Stravelli and Max von Essen. They reimagine the searing solos and classic duets with Lena Horne, Mel Tormé , and others in songs by Gershwin, Arlen, Porter, and more, for a Judy Garland tribute like no other, built around the show that brought one of Hollywood's greatest stars into America's living rooms every week, and further fueled her place in our hearts.

CALIFORNIA DREAMIN': Jessica Vosk SINGS THE SONGWRITERS OF LAUREL CANYON

Fri, Jun 2, 7:30 pm
Sun, Jun 4, 2 pm
Mon, Jun 5, 7:30 pm

Broadway sensation Jessica Vosk, who won hearts with her performances in Wicked, Fiddler on the Roof and more, then flat-out stole them in her sold-out 2021 Carnegie Hall debut, brings her love of the California songwriters of the 1960s and '70s to our stage. She celebrates writers including Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, David Crosby, John Phillips and The Mamas & the Papas, the Eagles' Don Henley and Glenn Frey, and others who created the West Coast pop sound that defined an era. In a show created with renowned music director Mary-Mitchell Campbell and acclaimed director James Darrah, who collaborated with Vosk on the fabulous Great Performances production "The Bernstein Centennial Celebration at Tanglewood," Vosk takes us inside the intimate California community that launched a thousand hits and ignited new directions in songwriting. Hear Vosk in songs she makes both "of their time" and of ours in this one-of-a-kind show from one of today's most gifted and captivating performers.




Ensemble Studio Theatre Announces 2022/23 Youngblood Members Photo
Ensemble Studio Theatre Announces 2022/23 Youngblood Members
Ensemble Studio Theatre’s Youngblood program has announced new members for the 2022-2023 season: Lyndsey Bourne, K'yana Faulkner-Smith, Renae Jarrett, kl, Charlie Oh, Holly Settoon, Danny Tejera, and Susan Yassky.
Photos: See Julie Benko, Jennifer Simard, Constantine Maroulis & More at the 3rd Annua Photo
Photos: See Julie Benko, Jennifer Simard, Constantine Maroulis & More at the 3rd Annual BROADWAY SOIREE
See photos from Nordstrom NYC and PAPER Magazine's third annual Broadway Soiree, a Musical Theatre Singalong, featuring Julie Benko (Funny Girl), Tonya Pinkins (Raisin in the Sun; Tony Winner for Jelly’s Last Jam), Alysha Umphress (On The Town), and more.
Judy Kaye and Talia Suskauer Will Lead Industry Presentation Of A HANUKKAH CAROL, or GELT Photo
Judy Kaye and Talia Suskauer Will Lead Industry Presentation Of A HANUKKAH CAROL, or GELT TRIP! THE MUSICAL
​​​​​​​A Hanukkah Carol, or GELT TRIP! The Musical, an irreverent and heartfelt new musical comedy for all ages that puts a “kosher” spin on the Charles Dickens classic, will have an industry presentation on December 6 in New York City.
THE STAKEOUT to Run Off-Broadway at SoHo Playhouse This Month Photo
THE STAKEOUT to Run Off-Broadway at SoHo Playhouse This Month
The SoHo Playhouse has awarded Martin Dockery’s two-man play THE STAKEOUT an Off-Broadway run as part of its prestigious International Fringe Encore Series.

