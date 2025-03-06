Karen Ziemba and Jelani Remy to Join York Theatre Spring Gala

The concert will take place on Monday, March 24th at The Theater at St. Jeans.
The York Theatre has revealed addition performers for their Spring Gala, a special one-night-only concert on Monday, March 24th at The Theater at St. Jeans (150 East 76th Street, between Lexington and Third Avenues). Broadway's Karen Ziemba (Contact, Steel Pier) and Jelani Remy (Back to the Future, Ain't Too Proud) will join the previously announced Tony Award winner Ben Vereen, the mistress of many voices Christine Pedi, and Tony Award nominee and Broadway song and dance man Tony Yazbeck, and American Dance Machine for the 21st Century, a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to preserving great works of musical theater choreography. Their program will include performances of "The Music and the Mirror" from A Chorus Line (Michael Bennett), "America” from West Side Story (Jerome Robbins),"Dear Quincy" choreographed by Geoffrey Holder, "Manson Trio" from Pippin (Bob Fosse), a solo dance of "That's Life" choreographed by ADM21 emerging musical theater choreographer Jess Le Protto, and "Let's Take a Glass Together" from Grand Hotel (Tommy Tune and Thommie Walsh), conceived and directed by Nikki Feirt Atkins.
In association with Riki Kane Larimer, the evening will also honor the tireless work of Broadway’s producing pair, Tom and Michael D’Angora. The evening will be directed by Mark Waldrop with Eugene Gwozdz serving as Musical Director.
Videos