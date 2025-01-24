KOWALSKI Extends Run at At The Duke on 42nd Street at New 42 Studios

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gregg Ostrin’s Kowalski, directed by Colin Hanlon, has extended its Off-Broadway run. Originally set to close on February 16, the production, which began performances on January 13 and will officially open on January 27, will now run through February 23, 2025, at The Duke on 42nd Street (229 West 42nd Street).

"The love and enthusiasm from our audiences for Kowalski has been absolutely overwhelming," said producer Jeffrey Sherman. "Their passion for this story and these performances has made it possible for us to extend the run, and we are thrilled to continue sharing this incredible production. This play not only celebrates the genius of Tennessee Williams and Marlon Brando but also delves into the creation of the iconic characters that solidified Williams' brilliance as a playwright and put Brando on the map.”

Kowalski transports audiences to a 1947 Provincetown beach house where Tennessee Williams (Robin Lord Taylor) first encounters the enigmatic young actor Marlon Brando (Brandon Flynn). Over the course of one sultry night, the play peels back the layers of ambition, artistry, and desire that shaped Williams’ masterpiece, A Streetcar Named Desire. With razor-sharp dialogue and emotional intensity, Kowalski offers a haunting behind-the-scenes look at the forces that brought one of the 20th century's greatest works to life.

The full cast includes Robin Lord Taylor (“Gotham,” Netflix’s “You”) as Tennessee Williams and Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why) as Marlon Brando with Alison Cimmet (Broadway: Gary, Amelie) as Margo Jones, Ellie Ricker (Film: Y2K) as Jo and Sebastian Treviño (National Tour: On Your Feet) as Pancho Rodriguez, the show's understudies include Will Blum, Francisco J. Gonzales and Jenny Strassburg.

The creative team includes lighting design by Jeff Croiter, scenic design by David Gallo, sound design by Bill Toles, costume design by Lisa Zinni, movement specialist Nancy Renee Braun, casting director Stephen DeAngelis, and general management by Aaron Grant Theatrical.

The updated producing team for Kowalski includes is produced by Helm Capital/Jeffrey Sherman, Nathan Hughes, Karl E. Held, Willette & Manny Klausner, Kathleen K. Johnson, Grace Street Creative, Alexander Robertson, and Faried Assad.

Kowalski will play Tuesday – Thursday at 7:30 PM; Friday and Saturday at 8 PM; Matinees on Wednesday and Saturday at 2 PM, and Sunday at 3 PM. The Duke on 42nd Street at New 42 Studios is located 229 West 42nd Street.

