Judy Kuhn, Brandon Uranowitz and More Complete BECOMING EVE Cast

New York Theatre Workshop has revealed the full cast for Becoming Eve. Written by Emil Weinstein (“A League of Their Own”), based on the memoir by Abby Chava Stein (Sources of Pride), and directed by Tyne Rafaeli (Spain), Becoming Eve will begin performances at Abrons Arts Center on March 19, 2025, with opening night set for April 7, for a limited run through April 27, 2025.
Joining the previously announced GLAAD Rising Star Award winner Tommy Dorfman as “Chava” will be Tony Award nominee Judy Kuhn as “Mami,” Tedra Millan as “Fraidy,” Rad Pereira as “Chesky,” Justin Perkins as “Puppeteer,” Emmy Award winner Richard Schiff as “Tati,” Tony Award winner Brandon Uranowitz as “Jonah,” and Emma Wiseman as “Puppeteer.”
A week before the High Holidays, three rabbis find themselves in a room fighting to save a family by building a bridge between orthodoxy and modernity. One of these rabbis is Chava, the child of a dynastic Hasidic rabbinical family and destined to become a leader of the next generation before the revelation of her trans identity clashed explosively with the strictly gendered world in which she was raised. As we jump through memory—and wrestle with theology—truths and secrets emerge that ensure no one will read the old stories the same way again.
Based on the critically acclaimed memoir by Abby Chava Stein, Becoming Eve is a remarkable playwriting debut from Emil Weinstein with direction by Tyne Rafaeli and puppetry by Amanda Villalobos. Tommy Dorfman (Romeo + Juliet, “13 Reasons Why”) will star as Chava.
Becoming Eve will feature scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado (Yellow Face), costume design by Enver Chakartash (Romeo + Juliet), lighting design by Ben Stanton (Maybe Happy Ending), sound design by UptownWorks - Daniela Hart, Noel Nichols & Bailey Trieweiler (Blood of the Lamb), puppet design by Amanda Villalobos (Wolf Play) and music by Daniel Kluger (Oh, Mary!). Claire Yenson is the Casting Director, and Jason Kaiser (Monsoon Wedding) will serve as Stage Manager.
The performance schedule for Becoming Eve is as follows: Tuesday-Sunday at 7pm; Saturday-Sunday at 2pm. Exceptions: there will be no 2pm performance on Saturday March 22; no performances on Tuesday April 8 and Wednesday April 9; and no 7pm performance on Saturday April 12.
