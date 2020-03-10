Joyah Love Spangler Will Join The Cast Of THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY
Joyah Love Spangler will be joining the cast of The Office! A Musical Parody, the unauthorized send-up of the hit TV series playing in the Jerry Orbach Theatre at The Theater Center. Ms. Spangler will be taking on the role that spoofs iconic TV boss, Michael Scott, replacing Sarah Mackenzie Baron who originated the role in the New York production. Her first performance will be on Friday, March 13, 2020. The show's creators, Bob & Tobly McSmith implemented the gender-reversed casting decision in a bid to make the character's off-color humor and misogynistic language palatable in the #MeToo era - and it's worked quite well. The production continues to break Theater Center box office records and fans are posting all over social media - rejoicing that they still have a chance to see their favorite characters skewered in this spoof that Mashable calls "a boisterous, rejuvenating escape from reality that'll fill the void in your heart."
Off-Broadway: Love, Actually?: The Unauthorized Musical Parody, Kerrigan and Lowdermilk's The Bad Years. Regional: Williamstown (Songs for a Future Generation, Jonah), A.C.T.(Fields of Gold), NYMF (Ultimate man!, Held), Theatreworks (Andrew Lippa's A Little Princess), Forestburgh Playhouse (Legally Blonde, Rocky Horror, The Sound of Music, West Side Story) Film/Tv: Do You Dance Miss Parker, The Following (Fox). A highly caffeinated multi-hyphenate, Joyah has choreographed/directed/taught all over the country including The National Theatre of Student Artists, Treasure Trunk Theatre, Steelstacks and Reckless Theatre. www.joyahlovespangler.com
The Office! A Musical Parody features a book and lyrics by Bob and Tobly McSmith, music by Assaf Gleizner. Scenic designer is Josh Iacovelli, lighting designer is Alex Stevens, sound designer is Matthew Fischer and costume designer is Dustin Cross.
The wildly popular spoof of the hit TV series also features Aaron C. Rutherford, Noah Jermain, Lilli Babb, Emma Camp, Kat Moser, Rita Posillico, Kevin Bruce Harris, Andy Martinez and Nicole Vazquez.
Bob and Tobly McSmith (writers) are distinguished gentlemen who met while applying for jobs at the Dippin' Dots in the mall. Neither of them got the job but went on to create the following masterpieces: FRIENDS! The Musical Parody, Bayside! The Saved by the Bell Musical, Full House! The Musical (Starring Perez Hilton), Katdashians! The Musical, Showgirls! The Musical and JonBenet! Murder Mystery Theater.
The Office! A Musical Parody is currently running at the Jerry Orbach Theatre at 210 West 50th Street in New York City. Tickets are $37 - $90 and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or by calling the box office directly at 212-921-7862. Premium VIP Tickets ($90 value) include a meet and greet with the cast after the show, as well as photos on stage at Dunder Mifflin.
A new block of tickets through June 30 are now on sale through Ticketmaster or at The Theater Center box office.
For more information on performance dates and times, visit the website at theofficemusicalparody.com.