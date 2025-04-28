Joseph P. Krawczyk's LIVING THE PLAY: A DANGEROUS TIME FOR WOMEN is Coming to ATA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The American Theatre of Actors will present Joseph P. Krawczyk's timely -- and cautionary -- new play LIVING THE PLAY: A DANGEROUS TIME FOR WOMEN. Performing May 7-18 at The Beckmann Theatre of the American Theatre of Actors.

As reproductive freedoms crumble, an intimate relationship unravels, revealing the true human cost when personal rights become political weapons. May 7-18

Chelsea Clark, equally at home with comedy or drama, her favorite roles include Sophia Schliemann/Helen of Troy in The Man Who Found Troy, (off-Broadway) Jean Clemens at the Albright Knox Art Gallery's Albright in Buffalo, and Emma Quattleman in the Civil War period piece The Living Room. Chelsea's first feature film, The Death of April, has been released domestically and internationally. She has performed a recurring principal role, Vera, in Steven Soderbergh's The Knick, and as lead character, Bobbi, in Jimmy T. Martin's comedic six-episode Dead On Acting.

Performances will take place on Wednesday, May 7th at 8:00 PM EDT; Thursday, May 8th at 8:00 PM EDT; Friday, May 9th at 8:00 PM EDT; Saturday, May 10th at 8:00 PM EDT; and Sunday, May 11th at 3:00 PM EDT. The second week of performances will be held on Wednesday, May 14th at 8:00 PM EDT; Thursday, May 15th at 8:00 PM EDT; Friday, May 16th at 8:00 PM EDT; Saturday, May 17th at 8:00 PM EDT; and Sunday, May 18th at 3:00 PM EDT.

The production is written by Joseph P. Krawczyk, directed by Eddie Lew, with lighting and sound design by Gus Ferrari. The stage manager is Callie Stribling, and the cast features Chelsea Clark and Nathan Cusson.

Nathan Cusson is a mixed Panamanian actor/director/writer, and even tech guy. Hoping to shape the world into a more loving place, Nathan strives to develop projects that tell the untold stories that are close to his heart. Nathan also directed/performed shows at The Tank, The Producer's Club, The Vino Theater Club, The Kraine, and The Chain.

