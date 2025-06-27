Jordan Tannahill's PRINCE F****T Extended at Playwrights Horizons

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The world premiere of Jordan Tannahill's Prince Faggot, directed by Shayok Misha Chowdhury has extended at Playwrights Horizons. The production, previously set to close on July 6 will now run through August 3.

The cast includes Rachel Crowl, K. Todd Freeman, David Greenspan, Mihir Kumar, John McCrea, and N’yomi Allure Stewart.

In this meta-theatrical satire, an ensemble of queer, trans, and nonbinary performers reckon with how the forces of power, privilege, and colonization play upon their lives as the playwright offers a central provocation: what if queer people dared to imagine a future monarch having a life that resembled their own?

