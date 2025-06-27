 tracking pixel
Jordan Tannahill's PRINCE F****T Extended at Playwrights Horizons

The production, previously set to close on July 6 will now run through August 3. 

By: Jun. 27, 2025
The world premiere of Jordan Tannahill's Prince Faggot, directed by Shayok Misha Chowdhury has extended at Playwrights Horizons. The production, previously set to close on July 6 will now run through August 3. 

The cast includes Rachel CrowlK. Todd FreemanDavid GreenspanMihir Kumar, John McCrea, and N’yomi Allure Stewart.

In this meta-theatrical satire, an ensemble of queer, trans, and nonbinary performers reckon with how the forces of power, privilege, and colonization play upon their lives as the playwright offers a central provocation: what if queer people dared to imagine a future monarch having a life that resembled their own?

