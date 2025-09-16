Jonathan Groff and More to Honor Tom Kirdahy at NYPL Event

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New York Public Library for the Performing Arts will present Tom Kirdahy: Upholding Legacy & Championing New Storytellers on Friday, September 19, 2025, 6 - 7:30 PM.

In this panel, NYPL will celebrate the career of theater and film producer Tom Kirdahy. Kirdahy has produced the 2024 Broadway revival of Gypsy, the new Broadway musical Just in Time, and the film adaptation of the musical Kiss of the Spider Woman, and more.