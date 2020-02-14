Jonathan Cable to Join JERSEY BOYS as Nick Massi

The producers of the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award winning musical Jersey Boys have announced that Jonathan Cable will join the cast as Nick Massi beginning Monday, February 17 at New York City's New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) Stage 1.

Jonathan Cable will star alongside Aaron De Jesus as Frankie Valli, CJ Pawlikowski as Bob Gaudio, and John Rochette as Tommy DeVito. The production also includes Dianna Marie Barger, Tristen Buettel, Andrew Frace, Rory Max Kaplan, Joey LaVarco, Austin Owen, Michelle Rombola, Paul Sabala, Nathan Lee Scherich, Dru Serkes.

Jersey Boys is written by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe, directed by two-time Tony Award-winner Des McAnuff and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Sergio Trujillo. The production includes Music Supervision, Vocal/Dance Arrangements & Incidental Music by Ron Melrose and Orchestrations by Steve Orich.

Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story -- a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What A Night," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and "Working My Way Back To You."

Jersey Boys opened in New York on November 6, 2005 and by the time it closed over 11 years later on January 15, 2017, it was the 12th longest running show in Broadway history, passing such original Broadway productions as 42nd Street, Grease, Fiddler on the Roof, and The Producers. Winning awards all over the world, Jersey Boys has been seen by over 27 million people.





