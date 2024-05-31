Joe Thristino's BRINGER OF DOOM To Premiere Off-Broadway This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After a powerhouse workshop last year, Joe Thristino's caustic comedy will be presented Off-Broadway at Players Theatre.

With a surprise visit from her estranged mother and her mother's young lover on tap, Lotte enlists an alcoholic ex-stand-up comedian to brutally "roast" the maligned pair at dinner. As the night ensues, however, even darker ulterior motives come to light and events take a madcap, morbid turn that nobody saw coming.

Bringer of Doom was a 2022 Finalist for the Ambassador Theatre Group's Playwright's Prize.

The prodution will run JULY 25 - AUGUST 25 with PREVIEWS: Thursday. July 25 at 7:00 p.m.; Friday. July 26 at 7:00 p.m.; Saturday, July 27 at 3:00 pm; OPENING: Saturday, July 27 at 7:00 pm.

This is the link to the 20% discounted preview tickets: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1181567/prm/PREVIEW

Use the code 'PREVIEW' at checkout for those indicated shows.

The Players Theatre, 115 MacDougal Street, New York City

Production directed by Mark Koenig

A Skimble Skamble Production

MEET THE CAST

Lena Drake is best known for her starring role in THE SEND-OFF (Prime Video, AppleTV), and has appeared in Showtime's KIDDING, with Jim Carrey; DINNER IN AMERICA, (Sundance, Hulu); and ALL HAPPY FAMILIES, produced by Michael Shannon. She trained in improvisation at The Groundlings. BRINGER OF DOOM marks Lena's Off-Broadway debut.

David Z. Lanson worked with various theatrical companies and plied his trade at some of New York's most fertile performance spaces. He balances his on-stage endeavors with commercial and film/TV work, such as THE WOLF OF WALL STREET, and THE FOOD THAT BUILT AMERICA. He's also performed stand-up comedy at clubs such as Stand Up NY and Comic Strip Live. As an avid amateur historian David also runs and operates his own tour guide company, Detours with Dave.

Laura Botsacos is a bi-coastal actor who performs in film, television, and theater. She has appeared in a variety of network TV shows and independent films in Hollywood, with credits that include co-starring on LAW AND ORDER on NBC, guest starring on BRIMSTONE on FOX and a recurring role on the Amazon series LIVING IN EXILE. She also was cast as a series regular in the television pilot, LOST AND FOUND, which was presented at the Tribeca Film Festival (and for which she walked the red carpet). She has performed at a variety of popular comedy clubs including The Comedy Store in Los Angeles and The Comic Strip Live in New York, as well as in Las Vegas clubs. Laura had the privilege of studying under the tutelage of Sanford Meisner.

