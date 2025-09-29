Jerrod Carmichael and Sam Jay Join THE COMEDY SERIES Lineup at Lincoln Center Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Emmy-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael and Emmy-nominated stand-up comic and writer Sam Jay will join the lineup for The Comedy Series at LCT’s Claire Tow Theater this fall.

Jerrod Carmichael Live on Stage at Lincoln Center Theater will play The Claire Tow Theater beginning Wednesday, November 12 through Sunday, November 16, with Sam Jay: “We The People” playing from Wednesday, December 3 through Sunday, December 14. As previously announced, Vir Das will play from Wednesday, October 29 through Sunday, November 9. The artist playing from November 19 through November 23 will be announced shortly.

As previously announced, Emmy-winning comedian, actor, and one of the most global voices in stand-up comedy, Vir Das, will perform his comedy show Vir Das: “Hey Stranger,” directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel as part of The Comedy Series. LCT3 x Seaview’s The Comedy Series will serve as a creative vehicle for the comedians to develop new material and theatrical pieces.

Pre-sale for Jerrod Carmichael Live on Stage at Lincoln Center Theater and Sam Jay: “We The People” will begin on Tuesday, September 30, with general on-sale on Friday, October 3.

Step into an evening where stand-up meets storytelling. A line-up of today’s most dynamic comedic voices will take the stage in a new collaboration between LCT3 and Seaview—not just to make you laugh, but to draw you into something deeper. This is comedy in motion: personal, and alive with discovery. Each night is a chance for these artists to test boundaries, shape new material, and explore the space between humor and truth. No two performances will be the same—because the creative process isn’t a straight line, and neither is this show. It’s comedy that’s evolving before your eyes. Join us for a bold new series where stand-up grows up—and out.