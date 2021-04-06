Jay Armstrong Johnson and Jaygee Macapugay to Host Prospect Theater Company's GOLDEN ZOOM AWARDS

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Prospect Theater Company has announced a unique virtual event: the Golden Zoom Awards. In the spirit of the Golden Globes, this light-hearted, once-in-a-lifetime, interactive ceremony will celebrate "a year of unintended brilliance in screen performances" on the Zoom platform, and will take place on Sunday, April 11th at 7pm ET.

The evening will be hosted by Jay Armstrong Johnson (Prospect's The Mad Ones, Working, Broadway's On the Town, Hands on a Hardbody) and Jaygee Macapugay (Prospect's Honor, On This Side of the World, Broadway's School of Rock).

The original opening number, penned by Prospect founding artist, composer / lyricist Peter Mills (The Hello Girls, The Honeymooners), features the talents of Johnson, Macapugay, and a line-up of Prospect alumni artists, including: Andrew Brewer, LaDonna Burns, Sarah Corey, David Foley, Danyel Fulton, Jessica Grové, Albert Guerzon, Lisa Helmi-Johanson, Adam Hyndman, Victoria Huston-Elem, Kennedy Kanagawa, Jonny Lee Jr., Andrew Mayer, Samia Mounts, DeMone Seraphin, Doug Shapiro, Graham Stevens, Vishal Vaidya, and Cathryn Wake.

Attendance at the Golden Zoom Awards is by invitation, but excerpts of the awards ceremony, including the original opening number, will be streamed on Prospect's YouTube Channel and website for the 96-hours following the event:

https://www.youtube.com/user/ProspectTheaterCo

Streaming is free, but viewers are asked to consider a donation to support Prospect Theater Company's ongoing mission to develop and produce original musical theater works. This special event is in lieu of the company's annual Gala.

For information on Golden Zoom Awards, or Prospect Theater Company, visit ProspectTheater.org.