Jason Suran Announces Solo Residency At THE ROSE ROOM

Sign-up for Off-Broadway News & Specials

Midtown's Circus Speakeasy THE ROSE ROOM is welcoming internationally acclaimed mind reader Jason Suran for an intimate evening mentalism. A select number of guests are invited into Jason's world of psychics, mediums, and the unexplainable.

Jason Suran is a New York based performer whose psychological illusions have been featured on television (this season's Penn and Teller: Fool Us), radio and in venues that range from Carnegie Hall to the United States Pentagon. Often described as a "mentalist", "mind-reader" or "demon we should kill with fire just to be safe", Jason has earned widespread acclaim for his groundbreaking immersive performances. In addition to a two year extended run at the McKittrick Hotel's Speakeasy Magick, Jason served as artist-in-residence at the Norwood Club in Chelsea with The Other Side Seance, and in January 2021, was named a New York Times "Up Next" artist to watch. His virtual show "Reconnected" with Executive Producer Alan Cumming has been hailed as "groundbreaking".

An Evening With Jason Suran-Mind Reader plays THE ROSE ROOM on April 8th, 15th,and 22nd at 9:00pm. Tickets begin at $50 with VIP packages available at www.TheRoseRoomNYC.com

MORE ABOUT THE ROSE ROOM

Hidden behind The Producer's Lounge on 44th st, THE ROSE ROOM is the secret place where New York's queers and bohemians gather for nights of mystery and wonder. Circus, cabaret, magic, and more are blended into this immersive nightlife experience. The Rose Room is a unique immersive nightlife experience blending an old-world vaudeville club with New York's underground queer circus scene. At their intimate room in the heart of the Theatre District, The Rose Room welcomes some of New York's most sought-after nightclub acts from America's Got Talent, Broadway, Cirque du Soleil, The Box, House of Yes, Company XIV and more. Welcome to an ever-changing evening of magic, mystery, and mayhem!

THE ROSE ROOM hosts numerous performances and events and is the home of THE ROSE ROOM SHOW on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights. * * *