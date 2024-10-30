Janine Harouni Brings US Stage Premiere Of MAN'OUSHE To New York

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After sell-out shows across the US and UK earlier this year, including a run as part of the Netflix is a Joke Fest, Janine Harouni is back at SoHo Playhouse for a 3 week residency with the US stage premiere of Man'oushe. Directed by Emmy Award winners Adam Brace ( Just for Us) and Jon Brittain ( Just for Us, Baby Reindeer)

One of the most critically-acclaimed stand-up shows from the UK this year, by New York native stand-up Janine Harouni opens off-Broadway. Janine thought she knew her family. Then she took a DNA test and things got messy. An extraordinary stand-up and storytelling show that explores Janine's Arab roots, pregnancy and what happens when your mail order DNA test does not go to plan.

From the director of the Emmy award-winning Just For Us, Adam Brace, and the director of Baby Reindeer, Jon Brittain. Presented by Show And Tell.

“I'm thrilled to be bringing Man'oushe to New York audiences and not just because it gives my nipples a break from the milk vampire that lives in my home. Or as my husband calls him ‘our son'.”

Janine Harouni is an American comedian was selected as one of The Guardian's ‘Ten Comedians to Watch'. Her critically acclaimed debut hour ‘Stand Up with Janine Harouni (Please Remain Seated)' was recommended by the critics at The New York Times and sold out venues in Edinburgh, London and New York. It has since been filmed as a special for Amazon Prime UK - available to stream now.

Recently Janine appeared as Carla in the DC Comics film The Batman (Warner Bros). She also stars in the ITV2 sitcom Buffering, for which she also served as a writer in series 2. She was a writer and performer for 2 seasons of ITV2's sketch series The Emily and Attack Show. Other appearances include: The Russell Howard Hour (Sky Max), Comedians Giving Lectures (Dave), Question Team (Dave), The Stand Up Sketch Show (ITV2), Iain Stirling's CelebAbility (ITV2), The John Bishop Show (ITV), and multiple appearances on The Now Show (BBC Radio 4).

Janine's stand-up clips have been viewed close to 100 million times on social media and have gained her nearly half a million followers across TikTok and Instagram.

