Janet Eilber, Mercedes Ellington, And Lar Lubovitch To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award At 2025 Martha Hill Awards Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Celebrating its 25th Anniversary, the Martha Hill Dance Fund has announced the honorees of the 2025 Martha Hill Awards to be presented at 6:00 P.M. on Monday, February 24 at Manhattan Penthouse, 80 Fifth Avenue in New York City.

This year, dance industry leaders Janet Eilber, Mercedes Ellington, and Lar Lubovitch will receive the Fund's Lifetime Achievement Award, and Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell will receive the Mid-Career Award. The Martha Hill Dance Fund perpetuates the legacy of Martha Hill whose influence in the world of dance and performance is immeasurable. The Martha Hill Dance Fund ensures access to Hill's work through published materials, film, digital archives, and other projects established in her name.

The 2025 Martha Hill Awards Gala will be hosted by Nigel Campbell.

“I am proud to usher in the Martha Hill Dance Fund's silver anniversary,” said the Fund's president, Vernon Scott. “The lasting impact of Miss Hill's life's work, the renowned dance programs at Juilliard, New York University, and Bennington College, stand as testament to her continued influence in the field of dance education. The contributions of this year's honorees continue Miss Hill's legacy through their singular dedication to advancing the art form.”

For more information about The Martha Hill Fund and Awards Gala and to purchase tickets, please visit: https://www.marthahilldance.org/2025-gala

Comments