Jaime Lozano & The Familia to Perform at Bryant Park Picnic Performances

The performance will take place on Friday, August 23 at 7PM.

By: Aug. 14, 2024
The Bryant Park Picnic Performances presented by Bank of America season of free, live performances will continue with multi-hyphenate performer Jaime Lozano & The Familia performing music from Lozano's Songs by an Immigrant albums on Friday, August 23, in collaboration with Joe's Pub. Note: This performance replaces the previously scheduled 8/23 performance of Tosca by New York City Opera; the 8/24 Tosca performance will take place as scheduled. 

Attendees may bring their own food or purchase from on-site food and beverage vendors near the lawn. At all performances, attendees can discover new dishes and celebrate classics from the five boroughs with a rotating line-up of artisanal vendors by Hester Street Fair. Stout NYC offers light bites as well as a selection of beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages for purchase.

For the most current performance information please visit bryantpark.org/picnics



