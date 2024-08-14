Jaime Lozano & The Familia to Perform at Bryant Park Picnic Performances

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Bryant Park Picnic Performances presented by Bank of America season of free, live performances will continue with multi-hyphenate performer Jaime Lozano & The Familia performing music from Lozano's Songs by an Immigrant albums on Friday, August 23, in collaboration with Joe's Pub. Note: This performance replaces the previously scheduled 8/23 performance of Tosca by New York City Opera; the 8/24 Tosca performance will take place as scheduled.

Attendees may bring their own food or purchase from on-site food and beverage vendors near the lawn. At all performances, attendees can discover new dishes and celebrate classics from the five boroughs with a rotating line-up of artisanal vendors by Hester Street Fair. Stout NYC offers light bites as well as a selection of beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages for purchase.

For the most current performance information please visit bryantpark.org/picnics.

