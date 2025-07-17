Jaime Lozano & The Familia to Perform Concert at Sony Hall

To celebrate the release of Concord Theatricals Recordings’ Songs By An Immigrant Vol. 3 on August 22, Jaime Lozano & The Familia will perform an evening of songs from the album at New York's iconic Sony Hall.



Lozano will be joined by Broadway stars including Florencia Cuenca (Real Women Have Curves), Mayelah Barrera (Much Ado About Nothing), Didi Romero (Six), Ana Villafañe (On Your Feet!), Robin De Jesús (In The Heights), Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls, Hazbin Hotel), Rodney Ingram (Aladdin, The Phantom of the Opera), Tamar Greene (Hamilton), Marina Pires (How To Dance In Ohio), Aline Mayagoitia (Real Women Have Curves), Max Mendoza Crumm (The Connector), Joel Perez (Fun Home, Hazbin Hotel), Latin GRAMMY® winner Jair Alcalá of the band El Plan, and Mexican Regional singer Xavier Zazueta, among others. The artists will be accompanied by an 18-piece band of acclaimed New York City musicians.



“Community is what has helped me to get through during these challenging times,” said Lozano. “This concert is a celebration of our community. A celebration of who we are. I speak up using my music, my songs.”



Across his music, Mexican-born, award-winning, multi-hyphenated musical theater artist and storyteller Jaime Lozano authentically portrays the challenges that many first- and second-generation U.S. immigrants face. These experiences include finding a new home, learning a new language, dealing with discrimination, pursuing the American Dream, and searching for ways to build bridges instead of walls. “Songs by an Immigrant” is more than an album, it is a statement about diversity, inclusion, representation and building bridges instead of walls.



Songs By An Immigrant Vol. 3 will be released on streaming and digital download platforms worldwide on August 22.



“Jaime Lozano has made you a hell of a mosaic. If you’re an immigrant in the United States, you have to work ten times as hard just to reach the ground floor. There is the process of leaving your homeland, there is the journey, there is the dislocation of being in a new world, the culture shock of how that world sees you. Jaime honors that journey and breathes astonishing musical life into it on this album: he’s done ten times the work to bring you this mosaic,” said Lin-Manuel Miranda.

