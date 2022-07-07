JES TOM: LESS LONELY Presented By Elliot Page & More At Summer Of Comedy At The Cherry Lane Theatre

Mike & Carlee Productions, the team behind Oh Hello, Jacqueline Novak's Get On Your Knees, Chris Gethard's Career Suicide, and most recently, Alison Leiby's Oh God, A Show About Abortion, have announced their Summer of Comedy at Cherry Lane!

Featuring the following limited-run shows - tickets start at $25:

July 11th, 12th, and 18th, 2022 at 7:00pm

Encore residency following her sold out run at the Cherry Lane in June. Directed by Charlotte Benbeniste.

Annie Hamilton can most recently be seen in a strong supporting role opposite Florence Pugh and Jeremy Renner in Marvel's new HAWKEYE series directed by Bert and Bertie for Disney+, as well as DICKINSON for APPLE. Annie recently wrapped shooting on MACK AND RITA opposite Diane Keaton for director Katie Aselton. Annie can also be seen opposite Laura Dern, Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson in Noah Baumbach's MARRIAGE STORY. She can be seen as a guest star in Netflix's INVENTING ANNA opposite Julia Garner and Laverne Cox for Shonda Rhimes and ATYPICAL opposite Jennifer Jason Leigh and Michael Rapaport. Hamilton has previously been seen in Jim Cumming's WEREWOLF opposite Raul Castillo and Jimmy Tatro.

July 13th-15th, 2022 at 7:00pm

Jes Tom performs an hour of standup comedy on sex in the face of death, gender transition on the brink of oblivion, and the search for love at the end of the world.

Jes Tom (they/them) is an actor, writer, and stand-up comic, gleefully providing the trans, queer, Asian American, radical cyborg perspective that everyone never knew they wanted. Currently, they are a story editor on season two of the Taika Waititi series OUR FLAG MEANS DEATH, for HBO Max. They can be seen in the Hulu Feature CRUSH, HBO Max's LOVE LIFE, and on their own digital series DEAR JES for Netflix's The Most. Their writing has been published by Reductress, Shondaland, and Condé Nast's Them, and they wrote for the Audible/Broadway Video series HOT WHITE HEIST, produced by Alan Cumming. Jes has been featured in The New York Times, Vice, Ozy, Forbes, NowThis, Vulture's Comedians You Should and Will Know in 2021, and were selected as a New Face at the 2021 Just For Laughs Festival.

July 19-22, 2022 at 7:00pm

Emmy Blotnick (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) shares a brand new hour of comedy.

Emmy Blotnick is a stand-up comedian and writer based out of New York. She has appeared on THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert, THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, CONAN and in her Comedy Central HALF HOUR. Her recent writing credits include Mel Brooks's HISTORY OF THE WORLD: PART 2 for Hulu, BUST DOWN for Peacock, and PAUSE WITH SAM JAY for HBO, where she is also Co-Executive Producer. She has also written for THE LATE SHOW and Comedy Central's THE PRESIDENT SHOW, where she was Head Writer. Emmy has been highlighted as one of Comedy Central's "Comics to Watch" and a "New Face" at Just For Laughs in Montreal. She is a panelist on NPR's "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!" and a regular at the Comedy Cellar. Her debut comedy album PARTY NIGHTS is available to stream now.

August 3rd and 4th, 2022 at 7:00pm

Cartoonist and comedian Mo Welch has merged her art and comedy into one show about attachment.

Mo Welch is a stand up comedian and cartoonist originally from Normal, Illinois. She appeared on CONAN in January of 2018 and in February of 2019. Her 10 part animated series BLAIR debuted on TBS Digital in January 2018. Her comics have been published in The New Yorker, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Vice, and more. Welch is the author of How to Die Alone, published in 2019 by Workman Publishing. Her Audible series Come Out, Come Out, featuring guests like Roxanne Gay and Mae Martin debuted in 2020. Mo lives in Los Angeles and is excited to hopefully be on tour in 2022.

Producers Mike Lavoie and Carlee Briglia conceptualized this summer series based on the belief that off-Broadway could be a developmental space where one-person comedy shows can take shape in front of live audiences and be presented on the same stage as great dramas like True West and The Vagina Monologues. Audiences are invited to be an integral part of the process for new and exciting works from rising talent and the stars of tomorrow.

ABOUT MIKE & CARLEE PRODUCTIONS:

Mike and Carlee Productions is Mike Lavoie and Carlee Briglia, producers who specialize in commercial off-Broadway productions. Between the two of them, they've produced over 20 shows, many of which have had extended runs off-Broadway, won awards, transferred to Broadway and live on as specials for Netflix, HBO and other networks. Selected credits include Colin Quinn's Unconstitutional, The New York Story, Red State Blue State & The Last Best Hope, Nick Kroll & John Mulaney's Oh, Hello, Chris Gethard's Career Suicide, Mike Birbiglia's Sleepwalk With Me, My Girlfriend's Boyfriend, Thank God For Jokes & The New One, Jacqueline Novak's Get On Your Knees, Alex Edelman's Just for Us and Alison Leiby's Oh God, A Show About Abortion. www.mikeandcarlee.com