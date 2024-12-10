JANUARY Will Run Off-Broadway Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



MULTISTAGES has announced the Off-Broadway engagement of Paula Cizmar’s JANUARY, directed by MultiStages Artistic Director Lorca Peress. A play about the aftermath of traumatic violence, JANUARY will play as part of THE FEMME COLLECTIVE four-week residency in repertory at ​ The Theatre at the 14th St Y (344 East 14th St, New York, NY). Performances begin Thursday, January 11, and continue through Saturday, February 1.

In the aftermath of an unimaginable tragedy—a child shooting another child at school—two mothers are thrust into the national spotlight. Lauren, the victim's grieving mother, is embraced as a symbol of resilience and sorrow, while Maya, the killer's mother, is vilified as society demands a villain.

As Lauren’s grief spirals into obsession, she fixates on Maya as the source of her pain, her mind unraveling in a search for meaning amid chaos. But beneath the blame and public spectacle lies a deeper question: Who is truly at fault? Could such a tragedy not touch us all?

JANUARY is an unflinching exploration of the human condition in crisis—a journey from despair to understanding, from isolation to the possibility of shared healing. It challenges us to confront our own fears, prejudices, and responsibilities, asking whether hate can be transformed into care and whether unity can arise from unimaginable loss.

“In a nation where gun violence is an ongoing nightmare, and where children are often the victims, JANUARY questions the inadequacies of our gun policies,” says Peress. “But JANUARY isn’t really an issue play—it’s a play about people. A journey toward sanity and understanding. An attempt to turn hate into communal concern and care.”

The production stars Alinca Hamilton* as Lauren and Darlenis Duran as Maya – plus ​ Veronica Cruz*, Jed Peterson*, and Matt Walting. *Performing courtesy of Actors Equity Association. AEA-approved showcase.

JANUARY features projection design by Obie winner Jan Hartley, sound design by Sun Hee Kil (Associate Sound Designer, Left On Tenth, Broadway; Assistant Sound Designer, Suffs, Broadway), scenic and prop design by Jennifer Varbalow, lighting design by kia rogers, and costume design by Lisa Renee Jordan. The production is choreographed by Jennifer Chin and associate-produced by Gena Bardwell. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR

Comments