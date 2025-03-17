JACKIE & ALLISON INTO THE MULTIVERSE Announced As Part of NYC Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jackie & Allison will present Jackie & Allison Into the Multiverse written by Jackie Skinner, Allison Villaseñor, Hayley Karl, and Will Auther.

Time is running out! Jackie and Allison, two pathetic coworkers, discover a machine that takes them into bizarre universes, giving them, and you, a chance to escape fears of failure and not accomplishing enough in life. A wild, clown-fueled comedy adventure.

The cast will feature Jackie Skinner and Allison Villaseñor.

Jackie & Allison are a comedy duo made up of comedians Jackie Skinner and Allison Villaseñor that originated in Brooklyn, NY. Two best friends who perform clown, sketch, and improv together. Jackie & Allison Into the Multiverse has been an official selection for Austin Sketch Fest 2024, Sketchfest Seattle 2024, NYC Sketch fest 2024, Big Gator Comedy Festival 2024, Toronto Sketch Fest 2025, DC Sketch Fest 2025, New York City Fringe 2025, and Boston Fringe 2025.

The production will be presented as part of the 2025 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009) with performances on Thu April 3 at 9:50pm, Sat April 5 at 8:40pm, Mon April 7 at 9:50pm & Sun April 20 at 7pm. Pay-what-you-like tickets are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 50 minutes.

New York City Fringe Festival is an open lottery-based theatre festival presented by FRIGID New York, which gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID New York is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene’s ideas of what a theatre festival can be! www.frigid.nyc

